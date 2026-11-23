Frontline, the Jewish Federations of North America’s $35 million initiative to add 100 new professionals to local federations, has prompted three recent pieces in eJewishPhilanthropy: Jay Deitcher’s report on experts’ doubts, a response from JFNA Executive Vice President Shira Hutt and Deitcher’s report on a Reut USA policy paper about smaller federations. As chair of the Jewish Federation of Orange County’s Rose Project, I support the need to identify and place more staff — or should we call them “front-line soldiers” — in communities that will benefit from additional human resources. Antisemitism and the delegitimization of Israel is prolific and increasing.

But would you throw more soldiers into a war, or workers into any job, without the right weapons, tools and support infrastructure?

Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The Jewish people in the United States and around the world are in a war being fought with precisely coordinated technology, data, messaging and boots on the ground. As an enterprise information technologist, I was not among those shocked by the well-coordinated campaigns immediately after Oct. 7 that controverted reality, turning murderous Hamas-led Gazans into victims and recasting Israeli victims through a “the Zionists got what they deserved” narrative. Most American Jews are unaware of the human and capital resources being deployed to spread Jew-hatred and delegitimize Israel. Our decentralized Jewish communities and organizations are a type of strength, but that should not prevent us from using our brains and technology to coordinate better and learn from best practices, even our antagonists’. If that is too hard to stomach, how about learning from the best brands and companies in the world?

In our age of technology and media, information travels quickly, but provocative misinformation travels faster and gets more airtime, whether in conventional media, social media or daily conversation. Accordingly, we need to concentrate on what drives human behavior at a practical level. Just as perceptions of personal economics drive elections, people form opinions and take action based on the effectiveness of campaigns. And at the risk of being non-diplomatic, most Jewish and Israeli communications campaigns aimed at non-Jewish audiences are, in Yiddish, dreck!

An effective campaign on social and political issues requires three elements: messaging, distribution technology and boots on the ground.

Messages

Outside academia, effective messages must be simple to understand, durable over time, adaptable to changing situations and localizable. Our opponents have perfected these principles over more than 50 years. “Free Palestine” is a message for something, and it seems to make sense to anyone who values freedom, whether or not they know any Middle East geography or history. The rest are just as short: Israel is an occupier. Israel is an apartheid country. Israel is a colonizer. Israel is committing ethnic cleansing. Israel is committing genocide. Zionism is bad. Any Jew who supports Zionism is bad.

I was disheartened by the recent lack of receptivity when research showed that the term Zionism has been successfully weaponized against Jews and Israel. Even more poignant, the term antisemitism was popularized by a Jew-hater who wanted a new brand to bring scientific respectability to hate. And yet we have innumerable centers, programs and initiatives to combat or fight antisemitism. We have taken the bait for decades, positioning ourselves against those who are against Jews. A double negative equals a positive in algebra, but not in messaging. Can you imagine our military saying, “I am against anybody who is against the self-determination of the United States”? It’s much easier to say, “I fight for America’s freedom.”

Being the people of the book does not mean we can’t be people of simple and effective messaging. Our ancestors successfully communicated that there was one God. That’s pretty simple!

Distribution technology

If the Jewish people had a dollar for every time a Jewish person said “we need to win the social media war,” we could have funded Frontline and many other initiatives. I have spent my 40-plus-year career combining data, software, processes and people into solutions that let many thousands of employees and tens of millions of customers turn very complex concepts into simple and reliable transactions. Unlike the apps on your smartphone, enterprise technology includes role-based capabilities across multiple organizations for full-time professionals who rely on systems to plan, execute and measure their daily work.

Data is the source. Whether applying AI (probabilistic) or conventional software (deterministic) technology, the answers will be driven by the data consumed. Wrong data equals wrong answers! And wrong answers repeated, distributed and communicated millions of times can, unfortunately, be effective messages.

So what tools and weapons are available to our Jewish professionals and incoming Frontline soldiers? How much of the money being raised is going to information and communications technology, compared with hiring people? Every well-run business invests in such technology so that fewer people can do far more, and budgets for it as both a one-time and a recurring cost. I can tell you firsthand that Jewish organizations’ relative investment falls short of best practices and far short of our adversaries’.

Answers exist across an ecosystem of intelligent and inspired initiatives now living off dribs and drabs of Jewish philanthropic support. It’s no way to run a railroad.

Boots on the ground

For a campaign to take hold, it must result in action by people, and people must be coordinated and resourced to have any chance of success. Can you imagine throwing 100 people with various skills onto a construction site without a blueprint, tools, materials and a project plan that says who should do which tasks in what order? No business or military leader would do this and say, “They’re smart people, they’ll figure it out,” and no investor or government would fund such an effort.

Hutt asks who will work with the superintendent when a school district mishandles antisemitic harassment, and who will build the coalition to defeat a discriminatory boycott resolution. Frontline answers who. The related questions are how and with what? And some communities cannot add even one person: Enrico Ravenna, a former executive director of the Jewish Federation of Arkansas, now with Reut USA, told eJP his federation could not accept a Frontline grant because it could not keep funding the role subsequently.

There are hundreds of pro-Jewish and pro-Israel organizations with many excellent and committed people. Most Jews, including local Jewish professionals, can name only the largest and are unaware of most of the others and their capabilities. As a result, most Jewish professionals on the front lines cobble together whatever they can, usually reactively, to stem rising Jew-hatred and attacks on Israel’s legitimacy. Even the professionally run, reasonably well-resourced organizations in a handful of large metropolitan areas are under-tooled in the processes and technology that would help them prioritize, allocate resources and move from reactive to proactive. And so the Jewish community spends most of its resources playing whack-a-mole.

By contrast, adversaries of Jews and Israel have long-game and short-game strategies that invest in placing people in key roles and messaging in key settings, such as universities and K-12 education. The campus protests were no fluke. Well-coordinated social media activated the boots on the ground, conventional media was inundated with simple messages adapted to the moment, and enterprise technology let local leaders and individuals alike click a button for signs, tents, water and even legal assistance.

Jews are a little over 2% of the U.S. population and just 0.2% of the world’s, so advancing the future of Jews and Israel requires a highly effective application of resources. Reut USA’s founder, Gidi Grinstein, put it well: “You can do a lot with very little if you’re well-organized.” But let’s be clear-eyed: Our mobilization of boots on the ground is a whimper, not a shout.

The resources JFNA assembled for Frontline present a rare opportunity to do better at scale. A significant portion of the funds should address:

Developing simple, durable, adaptable and localizable messaging (i.e., bolster Halo). Integrate enterprise-level distribution technology and processes into a purpose-built, continuously improving architecture that can measure results. Provide continuous training, processes, tools and support for Boots on the Ground.

The experts in Deitcher’s report want evidence, and Hutt writes, “Federations are committed to measuring results.” Keeping that commitment across 120 federations requires the integrated architecture described… And our boots-on-the-ground professionals and laypeople must be resourced with a platform that makes the relatively small number of people we have highly efficient and effective.

This can be done. Many of the elements are already in place. Let’s go!

Jeff Margolis is the chair of the Jewish Federation of Orange County’s (Calif.) Rose Project and The Neemanim Project, the philanthropic initiative building the Neemanim Hub. He has served as the CEO, chair and an advisor to multiple healthcare technology organizations.