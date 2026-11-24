I was once a board chair who had no idea what the rest of the board was seeing.

Many years ago, I was chairing a board outside the Jewish community. The organization had brought in a new executive leader, and the board was conducting a first-year performance review. I had worked closely with this leader as the organization navigated serious challenges and felt we had an effective partnership.

But meeting with other board members, I was stunned by what I heard. Other members said this leader was dismissive and withdrawn; they reported she didn’t seek or value their input, never made any effort to get to know them and in some cases didn’t even remember their names.

I was shocked. This was far from my experience as chair. A breakdown in the board-professional partnership was unfolding, yet until that review process surfaced it, I had no clue. I scheduled an emergency meeting with the executive the next day.

I thought of that experience while reading The Jewish Nonprofit Board Report 2026 by Leading Edge, on whose board I now sit as treasurer. The report is based on data from 62 Jewish organizational boards: 63 chairs, 59 CEOs and 1,180 individual board members. It’s the largest-ever survey of Jewish nonprofit board members and, to Leading Edge’s knowledge, the second-largest published survey of individual board members in the U.S. in any field. Most board research only surveys CEOs and board chairs; this survey heard from individual board members as well.

The data confirms it: The view looks different from different seats around the board table. That didn’t surprise me. Perception gaps between chairs and members reflect my experience chairing numerous boards and serving on dozens more, both within the Jewish community and in the wider nonprofit world. What did surprise me was how many gaps there are between chairs and CEOs, and how wide they are. For example, 61% of chairs agreed that the board meets its fundraising obligations, but only 38% of the same organizations’ CEOs agreed.

You can bridge perception gaps with good communication and smart processes. But you need more than a good how. You also need a good who. It matters deeply who’s around the board table. Organizations need great board talent.

When we talk about “talent,” we usually mean professionals. Most of the people helping Jewish nonprofits achieve their missions are staff members doing their jobs. Their skills, dedication and working relationships are paramount to every nonprofit’s success. But professionals aren’t the only talent advancing our work. Across Jewish nonprofits, tens of thousands of people serve as board members, giving time, money and expertise while setting strategy, overseeing leaders and taking fiduciary responsibility for the organization’s compliance and effectiveness. That’s not full-time, paid work, but it’s vital work. And if board governance is important, then we have to consider board talent a serious need.

Experience matters. The Jewish Nonprofit Board Report demonstrates the value of board chair experience. On boards led by a chair who had experience chairing another board, members were more likely to say the board and CEO partner effectively (91% vs. 82%), work as a team (77% vs. 68%), keep to oversight rather than micromanaging (85% vs. 77%) and enable experimentation (58% vs. 48%). Experienced chairs seem to run their boards better. I’ve seen this in action. First-time chairs too often think their job is making their personal mark on the organization, and they accidentally make choices based not on the organization’s real needs but on a bias toward change. Experienced chairs are more likely to know when not to act.

But that doesn’t mean board chairs should stick around forever. Past experience chairing is one thing; tenure in the current role is another. Board members serving under chairs who had been in that role for two years or more rated their boards less favorably than members whose chairs were in their first two years. That pattern applied to holding board members accountable for their obligations, communicating transparently, engaging appropriately with the organization’s work and more. This matches my experience chairing boards. I’ve found year one energetic and full of learning; in year two, you hit your stride and work with the professionals to improve things. My own view is that a third year may also be appropriate for some chairs to wrap up initiatives, but by the end of year three, the energy starts to fade, and turning over the role makes sense to avoid burnout. Hopefully someone is ready to take it.

There’s a first time for everyone. Logically, we can’t only elevate experienced chairs. Boards need to bring promising lay leaders up a pathway toward chairing. Committee leadership, task force leadership and officer roles are great opportunities to develop board talent. Recruiting future board members should also include identifying potential future board leaders. Chairs should work with CEOs to make sure there are multiple potential future chairs on a viable path. But boards shouldn’t make the mistake of letting seniority or officer roles be an unquestioned default stepping stone to being chair. Good board members and good chairs require different qualities. In this survey’s data, only 40% of boards had identified their next chair. Just over half (56%) of chairs say their leadership is cultivating a pipeline of future leaders, and only 34% of their CEOs agree.

Meanwhile, CEO tenure data shows the opposite pattern: The longer the CEO has been at the organization, the better members feel about the effectiveness and experience of serving. Favorability around the board-professional partnership goes from 77% under CEOs in their first two years to 86% under CEOs with five or more years of tenure. This is another difference I’ve seen firsthand. At one organization where I was on the board, the CEO and their senior team were fairly new, as well as inexperienced in working with boards, and the board-professional partnership struggled. When we created a task force to improve it, one senior executive told us outright, “We see no value in the lay leaders or in the committee meetings.” I appreciated their honesty, but this was an example of a leadership team that hadn’t yet experienced a great board-professional partnership. They didn’t understand how to work with board members. Professionals can only benefit from boards’ skills and expertise if they put effort into partnering with them, engaging and motivating them in meaningful ways.

There are many more important insights in the report, but if I could give just one message to every board in the Jewish community right now, it would be: Care about board talent, as talent. Give energy and time to getting the best people onto your board. Talent attracts talent; people want to serve alongside people they admire. Talent can be either a virtuous cycle or a vicious one. If your board has great people, that will attract more great people. If it doesn’t, you’re going to have a hard time changing that.

Jewish organizations matter deeply to our communities. We need all the best people, well supported and developed, to govern them.

Randall Kaplan is the CEO of Capsule Group, LLC and the treasurer of Leading Edge. He has chaired the boards of Hillel International, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, the United Way of Greater Greensboro and the Greensboro Jewish Foundation, among others. He has also served in a variety of roles on the boards of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, the Foundation for Jewish Camp, Camp Ramah Darom and many other nonprofits.