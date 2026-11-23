The donation is the inaugural gift for Unlock, a new $25 million campaign to make Jewish more accessible

The Share Fund has granted $1 million to Sefaria, the free digital library of Jewish texts, to create Sefaria Labs, a new unit for experimenting with emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, the organizations exclusively told eJewishPhilanthropy.

Sefaria’s new CEO, Alex Luxenberg, told eJP that the gift will pay for two things: hiring Zohar Atkins, founder of Lightning Studios, to build and lead Sefaria Labs; and creating and testing Sefaria Lab’s first projects, among them Sefaria Social, a pseudo-social media platform through which users will receive a “personal space” that will remember their learning and access opportunities to follow and study with friends and teachers.

“We’re also considering tools that help teachers bring Jewish texts into the classroom and experimenting with storytelling as a way to introduce people to a text they might never seek out on their own,” Luxenberg told eJP.

The Share gift is the first donation to Unlock, a $25 million fundraising campaign that Sefaria launched last week to bring Jewish texts to more people in the U.S., Israel and elsewhere. The campaign is part of a broader push under Luxenberg, himself also a new hire, who joined Sefaria in September after eight years at Meta.

Sefaria’s focus on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies comes as the Jewish nonprofit world generally aims to better understand and adopt these new advances as they increasingly permeate all facets of society.

In a statement, Rabbi Benji Levy, Share’s CEO, said the fund, which hosts its own content about Jewish mysticism and texts, wants “ancient wisdom” to shape emerging technology “rather than simply being carried by it.”

Luxenberg noted that people already encounter Jewish texts through AI tools such as ChatGPT and Claude, which draw on Sefaria daily. By applying AI within Sefaria itself, he said, those answers can link back to actual sources rather than offering “a summary with no trail back.”

Through Lightning Studios, Atkins developed Yochai, an AI “study buddy” capable of answering halachic questions and creating study sheets that received grant funding from the Maimonides Fund, and Alexandria, an AI-guided library of classical texts. Atkins also holds a doctorate in theology from Oxford, where he was a Rhodes Scholar.

According to Sefaria, the campaign also aims to grow the online library, using AI to translate more texts and adding requested books, including more by female Torah scholars.