Let’s stop the infighting: A call for unity

Dear Friends and Leaders of the Jewish Community,

We write to you today with urgency, with heartbreak and with unwavering resolve. The time to unite is now — not tomorrow or next week, but now.

At a time when antisemitism is rising at a staggering and dangerous pace — on campuses, in the streets, online and, tragically, once again in deadly acts of violence — we must confront a truth: that those who seek to harm Jews do not ask us how we vote, how we feel about Israel or what kind of kippah we wear, if any.

Last Wednesday evening, in our nation’s capital, it was murder. Weeks earlier, it was attempted arson at the home of a Jewish governor. From Pittsburgh to Poway, across North America we are victims of threats, vandalism, harassment and intimidation with a frequency and intensity many of us never imagined we would experience in our lifetimes.

Our community is deeply divided on many issues: on how best to or even if we can fight antisemitism, on the future of Israel and its war in Gaza and on politics more broadly. These are real and meaningful debates, and we must have them in good faith and with respect. But let us be clear: those who hate us rarely make such distinctions. To them, a Jew is a Jew. History has shown us where that logic can lead.

Throughout history, when Jews failed to unite in the face of existential threats, the consequences were catastrophic. The destruction of the Second Temple was not only the result of Roman power, but also of sinat chinam — baseless hatred and infighting among Jews. We cannot afford to repeat those mistakes. Our disagreements, however deeply felt, must not overshadow our shared obligation to protect and uplift the Jewish people. We are all in this together and we must stop fighting each other.

Now is the time to stand shoulder to shoulder — not in uniformity of opinion, but in unity of purpose. This is not the job of one Jewish organization or a few brave leaders; it is our responsibility. We as Jewish leaders choose unity over division.

We the undersigned call upon every Jewish leader — religious and secular, progressive and conservative, young and old — to find common cause in the most fundamental of obligations: to ensure the safety, dignity and future of our people. Let our disagreements not divide us into paralysis or despair. Let them sharpen our thinking and deepen our commitments.

And above all, let us remember that in moments of crisis, Jewish strength has always come from Jewish unity.

Am Yisrael Chai.

With hope and determination,

[listed in alphabetical order]

Rabbi B. Elka Abrahamson

President

The Wexner Foundation

Amanda Abrams

Executive Director

The Zalik Foundation

Marc Baker

President and CEO

Combined Jewish Philanthropies

Josh Donner

Executive Director

The Shapira Foundation

Lisa Eisen

Co-President

Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies

Rabbi Noah Farkas

President and CEO

Jewish Federation of Los Angeles

Jeff Finkelstein

President and CEO

Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh

Barry Finestone

President and CEO

Jim Joseph Foundation

Eric Fingerhut

President and CEO

Julie Platt

Chair

Jewish Federations of North America

Deena Fuchs

Executive Director

Micah Philanthropies

Rachel Garbow Monroe

President and CEO

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation

Rabbi David Gedzelman

President and CEO

The Steinhardt Foundation for Jewish Life

Eric S. Goldstein

CEO

UJA-Federation of New York

Michael Hoffman

President and CEO

Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County

Stephen Hoffman

Chairman

The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation

Steven Ingber

CEO

Jewish Federation of Detroit

Brian Jaffee

CEO

The Jewish Foundation of Cincinnati

Jay Kaiman

President

The Marcus Foundation

Karyn Cohen Leviton

Vice President, Jewish Life and Israel Engagement

One8 Foundation

Adam Minsky

President and CEO

UJA Federation of Greater Toronto

Yamit Taragan Nahmani

Israel Director

JooYeun Chang

Managing Director

Aviv Foundation

Lonnie Nasatir

CEO and President

JUF Chicago

Adina Poupko

Executive Director

Natan Fund

Gil Preuss

CEO

Jewish Federation of Greater Washington

Dana Raucher

Executive Director

The Samuel Bronfman Foundation

Erika Rudin-Luria

President

Jewish Federation of Cleveland

Joy Sisisky

President and CEO

Bay Area Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund

Andrés Spokoiny

President and CEO

Jewish Funders Network

Marina Yudborovsky

CEO

Genesis Philanthropy Group