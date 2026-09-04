Josh, Elly Goldberg commit $6M to boost Richmond, Va., Jewish day school, wider community

Donation, which will be paid out over five years, will help improve, subsidize Rudlin Torah Academy, alongside general support for the federation

Josh and Elly Goldberg committed $6 million over the next five years to the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond (Va.) to expand and subsidize its Jewish day school and generally support the city’s Jewish community, the federation announced on Thursday.

“We believe deeply in the importance of strong Jewish education, and that the values taught within the school must also be implemented and supported throughout the community. This, for us, is the key to creating a strong and enduring Jewish future,” Josh Goldberg, who runs the event-ticket reseller AJ Tickets, said in a statement.

“Our hope is that this investment will help more families access best-in-class general and Jewish education and ensure that future generations come of age deeply rooted in a love of Jewish learning and community.”

The $6 million donation will primarily go to Richmond’s Rudlin Torah Academy as the school grows into a high school. The funding will both help improve the school and provide scholarships to local families.

“RTA is one of the finest Jewish day schools in the country, and every Jewish family in Richmond deserves the opportunity to experience what we offer,” Rabbi Elisha Paul, RTA’s head of school, said in a statement. “This transformational gift will help us reach more families, strengthen the student experience and build a thriving Jewish learning community that is open to all.”

The Goldbergs have long been involved with the Richmond Jewish community, serving on the boards of the federation and RTA. In 2024, the couple also donated $2 million to RTA for a scholarship fund.

With the new donation, the federation said that it can now fully fund scholarships for every Richmond family that needs one, adding that this will “open RTA’s doors to families who may never have considered it possible.”

An unspecified portion of the Goldbergs’ donation will also go to the federation’s annual campaign, endowment, Israel partnership work and engagement with younger Jews.

“This extraordinary commitment reflects a powerful belief in the future of Jewish Richmond and federation’s role in strengthening that future,” Daniel Staffenberg, CEO of the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, said in a statement.

The federation added that the Goldbergs’ decision to route the school donation through the federation strengthens the cooperation between the two institutions.