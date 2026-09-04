The investment American Jewish philanthropy can’t afford to underfund

We say that Jewish continuity is among the American Jewish community's highest priorities, yet Jewish day schools — one of the strongest long-term investments in Jewish continuity — continues to be funded as though it were a local educational expense rather than a strategic communal asset. That has to change.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, American Jewish philanthropy has responded with extraordinary speed and generosity, mobilizing around Israel, emergency relief, campus advocacy, community security and combating antisemitism. These investments have been urgent, necessary and lifesaving, but they also reveal a larger challenge: American Jewish philanthropy doesn’t have a generosity problem — it has an investment alignment problem.

The Jewish community has become exceptionally good at responding to crises. We mobilize quickly when antisemitism rises, when Israel is under attack or when our institutions face new threats — and we should continue to do so — but crisis response alone cannot secure our future. The strongest Jewish communities are not built solely by protecting Jews from external threats; they are built by cultivating knowledgeable, confident and engaged Jews who are equipped to lead, contribute and remain deeply connected to Jewish life. Few institutions do that work more effectively or more consistently than Jewish day schools.

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The evidence is compelling. Decades of research have found that day school graduates are more likely to possess strong Jewish literacy, participate actively in Jewish communal life, support Jewish organizations, raise Jewish families and assume leadership roles in their communities. While there are many meaningful pathways to Jewish engagement, Jewish day schools remain among the most effective investments we have for developing the next generation of Jewish leaders.

And yet, we continue to treat them as annual fundraising challenges rather than long-term communal investments. That distinction matters. When philanthropy treats schools primarily as organizations that need help balancing next year’s budget, we focus on closing financial gaps. When we recognize them as essential infrastructure for Jewish continuity, we begin asking very different questions.

How do we build permanent endowments that stabilize tuition and expand access?

How do we attract and retain exceptional educators, especially in smaller communities?

How do we invest in innovation, student support, Jewish learning and educational excellence?

How do we ensure these institutions are stronger 10, 20 and 50 years from now than they are today?

Those are investment questions, not fundraising questions. This is not simply about affordability, although tuition remains a significant barrier for many families. It is about building schools with the financial strength to recruit outstanding faculty, innovate academically, provide robust student support, strengthen security and create environments where Jewish identity is cultivated with confidence and joy. Strong schools create strong communities.

The urgency of this work has only increased. In many communities, families are giving renewed consideration to Jewish day schools. Some are motivated by concerns about antisemitism in other educational settings. Others are seeking an educational experience that integrates academic excellence with Jewish values and identity. Whatever brings them through the doors, this represents a rare opportunity to strengthen Jewish education across North America.

The question is whether our philanthropic priorities will meet this moment. Imagine if every major Jewish community launched a transformational effort to capitalize its day schools, not simply to preserve them, but to help them thrive. Imagine if foundations measured success not only by helping schools balance annual budgets but by expanding enrollment, strengthening educational excellence, increasing accessibility and building long-term financial resilience. Imagine if major philanthropists viewed investments in Jewish day schools with the same strategic urgency they bring to security initiatives, innovation funds, or leadership development.

This is not an argument for shifting resources away from those priorities — this is an argument for recognizing that they are all connected. Security protects today’s Jewish community; Jewish day schools build tomorrow’s. Investments in Israel strengthen the global Jewish people; investments in local Jewish education ensure that future generations understand why that relationship matters. Combating antisemitism addresses the challenges our young people will face; Jewish education prepares them to meet those challenges with knowledge, resilience and pride.

We invest significant and much-needed resources in supporting Jewish students once they arrive on campus. We should be equally ambitious in strengthening the institutions that help shape confident, engaged and resilient Jewish young people long before they get there. American Jewish philanthropy has never lacked generosity. What this moment demands is greater strategic alignment between our stated priorities and our investment decisions. If Jewish continuity truly sits at the center of our communal agenda, then Jewish day schools should not be viewed as one worthy cause among many. They should be recognized for what they are: one of the most important long-term investments our community can make.

The greatest return on investment may not come from responding to the next crisis. It may come from ensuring that the next generation is prepared to meet it.

Stephanie G. Wapner serves as board chair of Columbus Jewish Day School.