Jewish groups express solidarity, decry ‘pay for slay’ after Jerusalem terror attack

Several groups demand the Palestinian Authority halt its policy of providing financial support to families of individuals killed or arrested in connection with acts of terrorism

As Jerusalem reels from yesterday’s bus station terror attack that killed six and injured over a dozen, Jewish groups across the religious and political spectrum are condemning the violence, expressing solidarity with Israel, and calling for an end to the Palestinian Authority’s so-called “pay for slay” policy.

On Monday morning, two armed terrorists opened fire on Ramot Junction, a busy bus stop located near several Haredi and Modern Orthodox neighborhoods. The attack was the largest terror attack in Israel in nearly a year, and the most severe in Jerusalem since January 2023. The Times of Israel described the victims as “a teacher, a rabbi, a father of six, a grandmother, a newlywed immigrant, and a former American cardiologist.”

The attack — during which an off-duty Haredi soldier and armed civilian killed the two terrorists — comes amid heightened tensions in Israel over efforts to eliminate military draft exemptions for Haredi men.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations condemned Hamas for “welcoming” the attack, and decried the Palestinian Authority’s “pay for slay” policy in which families of Palestinians who are killed or arrested while conducting a terror attack receive financial support.

“Despite repeated promises to end the practice, the PA continues to grant lifetime pensions to terrorists’ families. Under this policy, the families of the two terrorists responsible for today’s killings will now receive monthly payments, bankrolled by international aid intended for peace and development,” Betsy Berns Korn and William Daroff, the chair and CEO of the Conference of Presidents, wrote in a statement. “As we grieve the innocent lives stolen today, we call on the international community to demand an end to this practice. Empty promises are no longer acceptable.”

Echoing the Conference of Presidents’ critique, the Orthodox Union also highlighted an anticipated lack of response from the “political arena or in the media” about the terrorists’ targeting of civilians.

“There will be precious little in the way of global condemnation for this deliberate attack on innocent civilians,” the statement said. “The investigations and condemnations are reserved exclusively for the IDF, the one fighting force in this conflict that — while imperfect — acts to protect its own citizens and minimize civilian harm amongst its opponents.”

Other organizations offered broader statements on the tragedy and reaffirmed their support for Israel.

“We are praying for all those injured in today’s terror attack in Jerusalem. May the memories of those murdered be a blessing and may their loved ones find comfort amidst their horrific loss,” Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, said in a post on Facebook.

“We pray for the full recovery of the wounded, and our thoughts are with the victims and their families. May their memories be a blessing,” the AJC wrote in a statement on X.

The Jewish Federations of North America “reaffirmed” its support for Israel and its citizens.

“At this moment of grief, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Israel. An attack on Israelis going about their daily lives is an attack on the Jewish people,” the statement said. “Jewish Federations reaffirm our unwavering solidarity with Israel as it confronts ongoing terror and as its citizens continue to demonstrate extraordinary resilience in the face of hatred and violence.”