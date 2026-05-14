The largest generational divide in American politics is about Israel

For Jewish communal leaders and philanthropists, a critical question looms: Is Israel’s current unpopularity in the United States a temporary reaction to wartime images, or does it reflect a deeper transformation in American political culture? The most recent Gallup data released show that, for the first time in decades, Americans no longer sympathize more with Israel than with the Palestinians. New analysis of the Yale 2025 Youth Poll tells us why — and what it means for how the Jewish community must now think about strategy, resources and the long-term future of American support for Israel.

One camp argues that today’s anti-Israel sentiment will fade once the immediacy of war recedes. Vocal critics tend to be young, progressive and poorly informed; once media attention subsides, traditional American sympathy for Israel will reassert itself.

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The opposing camp argues that this fundamentally misreads both the data and the broader historical trajectory. The decline in pro-Israel sentiment is structural, reflecting decades of generational succession, ideological change and cultural realignment. The Oct. 7 attacks and their aftermath did not invent the generational break — they made it impossible to ignore.

New data strongly favor the second interpretation.

I conducted a secondary analysis of the Yale 2025 Youth Poll, a national survey of 3,426 registered voters with an intentional overrepresentation of respondents under 35, fielded in fall 2025. We classified respondents as pro-Israel if they supported Israel’s existence as a Jewish state and continued U.S. military aid, and as anti-Israel if they rejected both. The resulting “Israel difference score” (pro-Israel minus anti-Israel) was 11 points overall.

That aggregate conceals an enormous generational divide. Among Baby Boomers and older (born 1965 or earlier), the score is 34 points — strongly pro-Israel. Among Gen Z respondents (born 1991 or later), it falls to -22 points. That is a 56-point swing across a single generation.

No other issue in contemporary American politics shows a generational divide anywhere near this large. On abortion, climate, same-sex marriage and economic entitlements, age gaps typically fall in the 20–30 point range. A 56-point swing is in a category of its own.

This divide is not merely a function of youthful liberalism. It reflects fundamentally different historical experiences. Americans born before 1965 came of age with Holocaust memory, the wars of 1948–1973 and an Israel that appeared both endangered and democratic. For them, Israel was David.

Americans born after 1990 grew up through the Intifadas, the collapse of Oslo, repeated Gaza wars and a sustained period of right-wing governance. For them, Israel is Goliath. Social media algorithms that reward outrage and visual immediacy have reinforced this frame — and on campuses, faculty, DEI bureaucracies and activist administrators had already embedded anti-Israel assumptions into the broader progressive worldview long before October 7.

The Yale poll also surfaced a finding that should alarm the Jewish philanthropic world specifically: anti-Israel attitudes and antisemitic stereotypes are not traveling separately among young Americans — they are traveling together. Younger voters were significantly more likely to agree with classic antisemitic tropes, including questioning Jewish-Americans’ loyalty to the United States and endorsing boycotts of Jewish-owned businesses. Among young conservatives — historically among the most pro-Israel cohort — nearly two-thirds agreed with at least one antisemitic statement. The normalization of anti-Israel sentiment is not quarantined from broader attitudes toward Jewish people. For funders and communal leaders, that connection matters enormously.

The gap survives every statistical control. Perhaps younger Americans are simply more liberal and secular, and those characteristics explain the gap? I tested this directly. Even after controlling for ideology and religious identification, the divide between older (60+) and younger (18–34) respondents fell only from 55 to 43 points. Liberalism and secularity account for barely a quarter of the generational shift.

The pattern holds across every major subgroup. Among conservatives, the Israel difference score drops from +63 points among older respondents to ?1 points among those under 35 — a 64-point collapse. Among Republicans, the age-related decline is 57 points; among the religiously identified, 52 points; among whites, 55 points. The historically most pro-Israel groups have experienced the steepest declines — precisely because they had the farthest to fall.

The declining support for Israel is not a wartime anomaly. It is a durable feature of the evolving American political landscape, and cohort replacement — older, pro-Israel Americans aging out; younger, skeptical Americans aging in — will continue to erode the pro-Israel consensus regardless of events in Gaza. Notably, the Yale poll was fielded in October–November 2025, before the U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect — meaning these attitudes preceded any post-war recalibration. Yet the trajectory has only continued: Gallup’s February 2026 survey confirms the trend has now crossed a historic threshold, with Americans expressing greater sympathy for Palestinians than Israelis for the first time since Gallup began tracking the question in 2001.

The Jewish community’s predominant response has been to invest in better messaging — more compelling hasbara, more aggressive social media, more op-eds. The data suggest this is insufficient. You cannot message your way out of a 56-point generational swing rooted in lived historical experience and reinforced by an entire media and educational ecosystem.

Nor will organizational proliferation help. Dozens of groups are issuing press releases into the void, but none with the institutional heft to reshape the educational and cultural environments where young Americans actually form their views.

For philanthropists and communal professionals, this demands a harder strategic reckoning. The views young Americans hold about Israel are shaped years before they arrive at a protest encampment — in high school curricula, in the moral frameworks absorbed from popular culture, in the first TikTok videos that introduce them to the conflict. Funders who are serious about long-term support for Israel need to think in terms of decades and ecosystems, not grant cycles and messaging campaigns.

That means sustained, patient investment in the educational and cultural infrastructure where opinion is actually formed: K–12 curriculum, civic education, campus programming that engages rather than preaches, and serious journalism. It also means honest self-assessment. Pro-Israel philanthropy has long operated on the assumption that the fundamentals of American support are sound and that the challenge is persuading marginal skeptics. That assumption is no longer tenable.

And most uncomfortably: Israel itself will need to reckon with the political choices that have accelerated this shift. A country that wishes to retain the support of the world’s most important democracy cannot be indifferent to how its actions are perceived by that democracy’s rising generations. That is not an anti-Israel observation. It is a strategic one.

The era in which Israel could rely on inherited American sympathy is ending. The next era will have to be built — deliberately, institutionally and from the ground up. That is, above all, a challenge for those with the resources and the mandate to think long-term.

Samuel J. Abrams is a professor of politics at Sarah Lawrence College and a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.