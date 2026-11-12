Goldrich sisters commit $20 million endowment for Holocaust Museum LA campus founded by their father

$10 million will be provided immediately, with the rest offered as a matching challenge grant

The Goldrich Cultural Center, which houses the Holocaust Museum LA, received a $10 million endowment from the daughters of the museum’s founder, with the potential to double it, in what the institution called the largest donation in its 65-year history.

The gift from Andrea Goldrich Cayton and Melinda Goldrich, made in honor of their father, Holocaust survivor Jona Goldrich, was announced on Tuesday night at the center’s annual gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Under the terms of the commitment, the sisters are giving $10 million to the center immediately. Another $10 million is structured as a challenge grant: they will match every new pledge of more than $25,000 until the end of next year, up to $10 million, the center said.

“In memory of those we lost, my sister and I have joined in this mission as a legacy to our father,” Goldrich Cayton said in a statement. “The ongoing education provided by this museum and campus is something we feel we must support.”

Melinda Goldrich called the campus “a fulfillment of the dream that fueled every minute of our father’s life,” describing it as a place of learning, community and hope.

Beth Kean, CEO of The Goldrich, said the gift “will ensure The Goldrich thrives for future generations,” adding that the sisters are “carrying on their father’s legacy and wishes.”

Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui emceed the gala event, which also honored board members and supporters. Real estate developer and civic leader Rick Caruso served as honorary chair of the evening.

Alan Rothenberg, the CEO of the 1994 World Cup in California and a founder of Major League Soccer, received the gala’s Roz and Abner Goldstine Advocacy Award for his work chairing the committee of The Goldrich’s inaugural exhibition about soccer, dubbed “The Beautiful Game… The Untold Story.”

Architect Hagy Belzberg, a longtime board member who designed both the original Holocaust Museum LA building and the expanded campus, received the Jona Goldrich Visionary Award. Jennifer Solomon, co-chair of the museum’s docent corps, received the Legacy Award.