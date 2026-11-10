Why Jewish nonprofits shouldn’t overlook the candidate with the ‘messy’ resume

During my 30 years of marketing and hiring for global brands, including Microsoft, Virgin, Seiko Epson and Kaspersky, I sat through many interview days. By late afternoon, the perfectly adequate people giving perfectly adequate answers would blur into one beige corporate soup. Then someone different would walk in: Not louder — often quieter, in fact — but they asked better questions and told stories that actually meant something.

Those were the people we hired. Every single time.

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I was that candidate once. I left school at 15 and spent years as a rock-and-roll roadie. When Microsoft took me on as employee number 12 on the original Xbox team, I had no MBA and no formal marketing training. Someone looked past my resume to what I could actually do.

Jewish nonprofits need more hiring like that. Too many of our job descriptions are built to screen it out.

The perfect pedigree is a myth

Many communal job postings ask for something that sounds sensible: several years of Jewish communal experience. In practice, it shrinks the pool to people already inside the building.

Yet newcomers are already staffing the building. In Leading Edge’s 2022 Employee Experience Survey of more than 12,000 staff at 257 organizations, 80% said they were working at a Jewish nonprofit for the first time. According to Leading Edge, non-Jews now make up 38% of the Jewish communal workforce, and half of new employees. Those newcomers prove that outsiders can thrive here. But they are a small slice of a much bigger pool. Among professionals who don’t yet work at a Jewish nonprofit, Leading Edge and PSB Insights found that 84% are not very familiar with the sector, or not familiar with it at all.

The talent is out there. It just doesn’t know us, and our rubrics don’t know how to read it.

The Torah has a precedent for listening to outsiders. Moses was judging the people alone, from morning until evening, until his father-in-law Jethro, a priest of Midian, watched him and said: “The thing you are doing is not right” (Exodus 18:17). Jethro proposed a structure of leaders over thousands, hundreds, fifties and tens, and “Moses heeded his father-in-law and did just as he had said” (Exodus 18:24). Israel’s first great organizational redesign came from an outsider. The Talmud even gives Jethro an unusual career history: originally one of Pharaoh’s advisers, he fled rather than support the decree to kill the Israelite baby boys (Sotah 11a).

Look at what’s in the vessel

The Mishnah teaches: “Do not look at the vessel, but at what is in it. There is a new vessel full of old wine, and an old one that does not even hold new wine” (Pirkei Avot 4:20).

I have long argued that hiring managers rarely hire the best candidate. They hire the least risky candidate they actually like. A familiar pedigree feels like low risk. Often it is just a familiar vessel.

Look inside instead. A hospitality veteran reads a room, recovers when things go wrong and turns a complaint into loyalty. That is donor stewardship. A former teacher designs learning for 30 different minds at once. That is program design. A corporate project manager delivers on time with too many stakeholders and too little budget, which every executive director will recognise. A salesperson hears “no” for a living and comes back the next day. That is development.

None of it appears under “Jewish communal experience.” All of it is what the job actually needs.

The career-changer has done the accounting

Someone who leaves a stable, better-paid career to work at a nonprofit has not drifted in. Jewish tradition has a name for the honest self-examination behind a move like that: cheshbon hanefesh, an accounting of the soul.

That matters, because the research is straightforward. In the Leading Edge and PSB Insights study, compensation was the top factor for every group of potential hires surveyed. A candidate who chooses mission over money is showing a commitment no cover letter can fake.

The timing has rarely been better. Thirty percent of the Jewish professionals outside the sector who took part said they were more interested in working for a Jewish organization since the Israel-Hamas war began in Oct. 2023. Layoffs in government and secular nonprofits have also released, in the researchers’ words, “copious skilled and experienced talent.”

Ben Azzai taught: “Do not despise any person … for there is no person who does not have his hour” (Pirkei Avot 4:3). For many career-changers, this is the hour.

The skills above come from work. Life experience adds value too. Someone who has chaired a shul committee, run a school fair or organized a shiva rota understands volunteers from the inside. A person who has cared for an aging parent or steered a family through a bar mitzvah year has a feel for the life moments our organizations exist to serve.

None of that diminishes what people early in their careers bring. They arrive with fresh energy, digital fluency and questions nobody inside has thought to ask. These are different strengths, not lesser ones. The best teams need both, and a hiring process that only recognizes one kind of path will miss the other.

A playbook for hiring managers

1.) Write requirements as outcomes. Replace “five years of Jewish communal experience” with what the person must achieve, such as “has built relationships that brought in new support.” Keep Jewish knowledge as a requirement where the role demands it, and offer to teach it where it doesn’t.

2.) Translate the resume before you judge it. For each role, ask what problem the candidate solved and under what pressure. A zigzag is often a record of someone being trusted with harder problems.

3.) Ask the “Why now?” question. “What did you weigh before deciding to leave?” Listen for a deliberate choice, not an escape.

4.) Ask for the failure and the pivot. A real mistake, and a time they had to change course fast. Non-linear candidates usually have both, and how they tell them reveals their self-awareness.

5.) Test with real work. A short exercise on a problem your team actually faces tells you more than any credential.

6.) Budget for context. If most potential hires don’t know our sector, teach it. Jewish literacy, communal culture and the local landscape can be learned. Resilience and judgment are much harder to train.

Hire for what’s inside

Our organizations ask a great deal of their people. They need resilience, creativity and staying power. Those qualities rarely come from a straight trajectory. They come from people who have stumbled, learned and chosen again.

So look at what’s in the vessel. The messy resume may hold exactly the wine you have been looking for.

Harvey Lee is the author of The Anti-Resume: Turn Your Messy Past into a Future-Proof Career, available to pre-order now and in wide release after Nov. 24.