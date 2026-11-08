We must continue to choose visibility

Ahead of the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, restrictions on Holocaust memorials and cancellations of Jewish cultural events — sometimes for our own safety — are diminishing Jewish visibility across Europe. We can't let this withdrawal harden into a permanent choice.

Last week, outside George Shefi’s childhood home in Berlin, Jochen Kopelke, chairman of the German Police Union, knelt beside the Stolpersteine, the small memorial “stumbling stones,” commemorating Shefi’s mother and aunt, who were murdered in Auschwitz. He read their names and listened to a man who had experienced Kristallnacht in the city as a child, a pogrom that abruptly ended his childhood and changed his life. Eighty-eight years later, a senior police union representative stood where Jews had been persecuted, including by police officers who should have protected them, and accepted responsibility for protecting Jewish life today.

Holocaust survivor George Shefi (left) speaks with Jochen Kopelke, chairman of the German Police Union, as Phyllis Greenberg Heideman, president of International March of the Living, looks on outside of Shefi’s childhood home in Berlin in November 2026.

Stolpersteine restore names to the streets from which people were uprooted. They remind us that those murdered were residents, neighbors, members of society. That is precisely why the struggle over their place in public space also concerns the place of Jews living there today. Faced with attempts to push Jewish memory aside and diminish Jewish visibility, our response must be visibility, not invisibility.

Several weeks ago, the German town of Heidenau approved a proposal by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to stop installing additional Stolpersteine in public spaces and move commemoration to the northern cemetery. The party also seeks to cut funding for memorial sites and school visits to them. The direction is clear: reduce the public’s encounters with its own past and turn remembrance into something that can be left behind. A stumbling stone’s location matters. Outside a home, it encounters an adult on the way to work and a child on the way to school. It raises a question and demands an answer: Who lived here, and what happened to them? Moving commemoration to a cemetery removes that question from everyday life. That is the point.

Jewish visibility is being diminished across Europe, sometimes in the name of security. This week, it was reported that a museum in Amersfoort, in the Netherlands, had decided to cancel an exhibition planned for some five years to mark the local synagogue’s 300th anniversary. The director cited the situation in the Middle East and concern for volunteers’ safety, while acknowledging that there was no information about a specific security threat. This decision can only be seen as capitulation to the normalization of antisemitism and incitement against Jews in public life. The absurdity is glaring. Instead of celebrating centuries of Jewish life in the Netherlands, it is the antisemites — on the right, on the left and among radical Islamists — who are celebrating a victory in excluding Jews and shrinking their place in society.

In Malmo, Sweden, the organizers of the Jewish International Film Festival announced its postponement in October 2025 after failing to find cinemas willing to host it; some cited concerns for the safety of staff and audiences. Once again, an event intended to mark 250 years of Jewish life in Sweden could find no place in the city. In Krakow, Poland, in 2024, the Jewish Culture Festival’s main open-air concert, “Shalom on Szeroka Street,” was canceled after organizers concluded, in consultation with police, that they could not guarantee participants’ safety against the backdrop of the situation in the Middle East. When fear of a hostile response drives activities out of public space, those making threats gain the power to decide which community can be seen and heard.

Alongside these external restrictions, we are witnessing a retreat from within, among individuals and communities alike.

After the Oct. 7 attacks and the ferocious wave of antisemitism that followed, Jews — as individuals and as members of communities — responded by drawing inward: retreating behind the security fences and walls surrounding Jewish life, removing visible symbols of Jewish identity for fear of attack and attending fewer events associated with the Jewish community or Israel. I will never forget the response of a Holocaust survivor in Britain whom I asked, days after Oct. 7, to give an interview warning about the eruption of antisemitism. “I’m so sorry to say: no,” she told me. “My children are afraid. They know where we live.”

That response is entirely understandable. The fear is real and tangible. RIAS, Germany’s national antisemitism monitoring network, has reported that, on average, an antisemitic incident occurs every hour in Germany. The Combat Antisemitism Movement has recorded 19,000 antisemitic incidents worldwide since Oct. 7, an average of 17 a day, while Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism has recorded 244 antisemitic incidents targeting synagogues, Chabad centers and worshippers nearby, across 34 countries. Behind these numbers are people for whom the journey to prayer has become a source of fear, and communities that must plan every gathering with security in mind.

Who would not want to retreat into the safety of their own home when the danger is so real and clear?

While respecting every individual’s right to decide how much risk to accept, we must not allow hiding and withdrawal to become the permanent solution society offers Jews. When fear determines where people can pray, which exhibition can open and whether Hebrew can be spoken on the street, it also diminishes the sense of belonging and the freedom to express one’s identity. The call for visibility is therefore addressed both to Jewish communities and to those responsible for enabling them to live safely. The goal is for openly Jewish life to be ordinary, rather than an act requiring exceptional courage.

The act of kneeling in Berlin and the struggle over the exhibition in the Netherlands raise two questions: Is Europe willing to make room for Jewish life, past and present, even when doing so requires confronting hostility? And what should Jews themselves do as their place in public space shrinks?

In Amersfoort, the community protested the decision to cancel the exhibition, the mayor intervened and the local council of churches joined the pressure. The museum subsequently announced that it would work with the municipality and the community to explore how the exhibition could go ahead. It is still not guaranteed, but this joint stand challenged the assumption that giving way is the inevitable response to hostility.

The Hanukkah celebration held in London’s Trafalgar Square in December 2025, in partnership with Jewish organizations and the mayor of London, also embodied public presence. Celebrating a Jewish holiday in a central square gives Jewish identity a place in the life of the city. It allows the community to be publicly present through culture, families and joy, and to exist beyond the threats it faces.

In that same spirit, last week we held an event at Berlin’s New Synagogue marking 88 years since Kristallnacht, attended by 150 senior police and law enforcement officials from Germany, other European countries and the United States. We chose to bring police leaders inside a synagogue for remembrance and learning, rather than position them outside as a protective barrier.

This is what visibility means in practice.

Alongside the Shefi family’s stumbling stones, the visit to Berlin also included attending the installation of new stones for the Jaffe family, whose Berlin relatives were murdered in or survived the Holocaust. More names were restored to the street, beside the homes where their bearers had lived. Neighbors came down and students arrived from a nearby school. Those gathered listened as relatives and friends prayed and recounted the family’s history, their lives before the Holocaust and the tragic ending. They listened as we joined the family in singing “Vehi She’amda” and “Hatikvah.”

Stolpersteine recently installed in Berlin in memory of members of the Jaffe family.

The occasion’s meaning extended beyond remembrance: Jewish life in the present gave voice to those whose names others had tried to erase from the past. Where Jews had been uprooted from their homes, their presence once again became part of the city’s life. This is the direction that should guide the fight against antisemitism: ensuring a place for Jewish memory and Jewish life, a safe and visible presence whose boundaries are not dictated by threats or incitement.

Revital Yakin Krakowsky is the CEO of March of the Living Israel.