Foundation for Jewish Camp raises $2M to offset added costs to American camps from Israel-Iran war

Funds will go to camps that had to change plans after Israel trips canceled and help pay for temporary staff that were needed for delayed Israeli counselors

The Foundation for Jewish Camp, in an emergency campaign, has raised more than $2 million to offset the additional costs incurred by Jewish camps this summer following the cancellation of many Israel travel programs and the delayed arrival of Israeli staff because of last month’s Israel-Iran war, the organization said.

The lead gift for the emergency campaign came from the Jim Joseph Foundation, whose president and CEO, Barry Finestone, FJC told eJewishPhilanthropy. In addition to that $350,000 donation, Finest one also helped recruit the other seven donors, most of whom gave the same amount, a Jim Joseph Foundation spokesman told eJP.

“The fact that we were able to raise $2 million in less than a week is a testament to the resilience and generosity of our community,” Jamie Simon, acting CEO of Foundation for Jewish Camp, said in a statement.

In light of the recent fighting between Israel and Iran, many camp-led trips to Israel for this summer were canceled, requiring a quick pivot to provide alternative programs, such as trips to Europe. These last-minute cancellations and bookings came at an additional cost to the organizers.

“While nothing can fully replace the experience of being in Israel with your fellow campers, this emergency funding will ensure that hundreds of Jewish teens still have powerful, identity-shaping Jewish experiences this summer,” Simon said.

The conflict also forced the closure of Israeli airspace for nearly two weeks, which delayed the arrival of nearly 1,000 Israeli staff members to American camps, requiring those camps to recruit replacements, often at a higher rate. FJC noted that it helped place 400 of those replacements.

“FJC has also established partnerships with organizations like Maccabi USA and Birthright Israel to offer participants in their programs, which are facing widespread cancellations, the opportunity to work at camp this summer,” the group said.