Every board wants donor growth. Every strategic plan mentions it. Yet daily operations often tell a different story.

Why most Jewish nonprofits aren’t growing their donor base

Jewish nonprofits rarely struggle because they lack passion, meaningful programs or dedicated staff. In fact, most organizations are filled with deeply committed people working incredibly hard to serve their communities well. The challenge is that marketing, fundraising, programming, events and community engagement often operate as separate activities rather than as part of one intentional growth system.

One department is trying to fill an event next Thursday. Another is racing to finish a grant report. A lay leader suddenly has a “new idea” that must be implemented right away. Social media needs fresh content. The annual campaign is behind pace. A public crisis appears out of nowhere. And in the middle of all of this operational chaos, donor bases remain stagnant. Why?

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The issue is not effort. The issues are consistency and strategic commitment.

So let’s break it down.

Most nonprofits are operating without a clear system designed to move someone from first interaction to long-term supporter. There is no intentional pathway guiding people from awareness, to engagement, to trust, to giving, to deeper involvement over time.

In the for-profit world, this would be unthinkable. Businesses understand that sustainable growth depends on a carefully designed funnel. Every customer journey is mapped and analyzed. Every interaction is carefully crafted. Companies track behavior obsessively because they understand that growth is rarely accidental.

The same principles apply in the nonprofit sector because the same rules of human behavior still exist: People do not become deeply invested in an organization overnight. Trust is built gradually. Emotional connection compounds through repeated, intentional interaction.

Let’s break down the step-by-step funnel every Jewish organization should be implementing to sustainably grow their donor pipeline.

Stage 1: Discovery

Most nonprofits dramatically overestimate how clear their messaging is.

Internally, the mission feels obvious. Externally, many organizations sound vague, overly institutional, or interchangeable from the next.

A potential supporter lands on the website and immediately asks: Why should I care? Why does this matter? What makes this organization different?

If this isn’t clear in a matter of moments, they leave the page and will likely never return.

Strong marketing teams obsess over clarity at this stage. That means tightening positioning, simplifying messaging, improving digital visibility, making it donor-centered and creating content designed for people who are not already insiders.

But discovery is not just about clarity. It is also about intentional visibility.

Many nonprofits operate as if the right people will simply discover them organically or appear because someone brought a friend to an event.

That is not a scalable growth strategy.

Sophisticated organizations build intentional audience acquisition systems. That may include highly targeted Meta and Google campaigns, strategic partnerships, podcast appearances, newsletter collaborations, influencer relationships and retargeting campaigns designed to maintain visibility year-round.

Strong nonprofits do not rely exclusively on their own audience ecosystem to grow. They intentionally place themselves inside adjacent ecosystems where aligned audiences already exist.

And importantly, they create systems to capture attention once it arrives.

Someone visits the website, attends a program or watches a compelling video — and then disappears because there was no intentional next step.

Growth-oriented organizations create conversion points everywhere: newsletter sign-ups, volunteer opportunities, downloadable resources, onboarding email sequences and retargeting systems designed to continue the relationship after the first interaction.

Because awareness alone does not build donor pipelines. Audience capture does.

Stage 2: Engagement

This is where many organizations become reactive.

An event performs well. Everyone celebrates. Then the organization immediately moves on to the next thing without building on the momentum that was just created.

Good marketing teams understand that the event itself is not the strategy. The event is one touchpoint inside a larger relationship journey.

That means the marketing surrounding the event matters just as much as the event itself. Was the registration page compelling? Were attendees segmented properly afterward? Did first-time attendees receive different follow-up communication? Did attendees enter a post-event email journey?

These are funnel questions. Most nonprofits never ask them.

And this is where data becomes critical.

Strong marketing teams track behavior relentlessly — not because they are obsessed with spreadsheets, but because data reveals what is actually working.

Which event attendees later became donors? Which webpage drove the highest conversion rate? Which version of the appeal letter generated more pledges? Which audiences engage most consistently over time?

Without that visibility, organizations often make major strategic decisions based on anecdotes, internal politics or whoever happens to be the loudest voice in the room.

That is not sustainable growth strategy.

Over time, that can lead organizations to make important strategic decisions without having a clear picture of what is truly driving growth.

Stage 3: Trust and relationship building

Many nonprofits move directly from awareness to solicitation because they are under constant fundraising pressure.

But trust is not built through urgent fundraising emails. It is built through consistency.

This is where real marketing infrastructure matters.

Strategic organizations build onboarding email sequences for new subscribers and event attendees. They segment audiences based on interests, engagement patterns and giving history. They create automated nurture campaigns that continue reinforcing the mission over time.

This is also where content strategy becomes critical.

Most nonprofit content focuses heavily on announcements: register now, campaign launches, event reminders. Very little content is designed to build trust long-term.

Strong marketing teams consistently share impact stories, leadership perspectives, donor gratitude and examples of real community transformation. And, importantly, they personalize communication.

According to nonprofit marketing research, personalized emails generate open rates more than 80% higher than generic mass messaging. At the same time, email continues to drive roughly 28% of all online nonprofit fundraising revenue.

The problem is not the channel. The problem is the lack of strategy behind it.

Stage 4: Conversion

When the first three stages are functioning properly, fundraising becomes dramatically more effective.

By the time someone receives a solicitation, they already trust the organization, understand the mission and feel emotionally connected. The donation becomes the natural next step.

But many nonprofits unintentionally sabotage this process. They spend months barely communicating with audiences and then suddenly appear with an urgent fundraising campaign written like the building is actively on fire.

That is not strategy.

Supporters can feel the difference between relationship-driven communication and communication that only appears when funding is urgently needed.

Strong fundraising marketing begins long before the ask itself. It begins with strategic storytelling, audience segmentation, leadership visibility, personalized messaging and consistent communication over time.

It also requires better fundraising experiences.

Too many nonprofit donation pages are overloaded, emotionally flat, confusing and filled with unnecessary friction. Strong fundraising funnels simplify decision-making, reinforce impact clearly and make supporters feel like participants in something meaningful rather than targets inside a campaign.

And importantly, strong organizations test relentlessly.

They test subject lines, donation page layouts, appeal language, timing and calls-to-action because small improvements in conversion rates compound dramatically over time.

Stage 5: Retention and expansion

Most nonprofits spend enormous energy trying to acquire donors and surprisingly little energy thinking about what happens afterward.

That is one of the biggest growth leaks in the sector.

According to Fundraising Effectiveness Project benchmarks, first-time donor retention rates in the nonprofit sector hover around just 20%. In other words, most organizations lose roughly four out of every five new donors after the first gift.

That is not simply a fundraising problem. It is a relationship and marketing infrastructure problem.

Strong organizations treat stewardship as a strategic function, not an afterthought. They build post-donation journeys, create personalized thank-you experiences, segment recurring donors differently from first-time donors and continue reinforcing impact long after the campaign ends.

And the organizations that do this well dramatically outperform those that don’t. Average nonprofit donor retention rates hover around 40–45%, while top-performing organizations regularly exceed 60%. Recurring donors perform even better, with some studies showing retention rates approaching 80–90%.

That is what happens when organizations stop thinking transactionally and start building long-term relationship systems.

Data also creates organizational discipline. Without clear performance visibility, nonprofits constantly chase new ideas, react emotionally to isolated feedback and shift priorities based on short-term pressure.

But data creates clarity. It allows leadership to separate what feels important from what is actually driving growth.

The good news

Most nonprofits do not need to reinvent themselves to grow sustainably. The raw ingredients are usually already there: a meaningful mission, strong programs, dedicated staff, compelling stories and communities looking for connection and purpose.

What is missing is the system (and sticking to it).

Sustainable growth does not happen through random campaigns, last-minute urgency or constantly chasing the next idea. It happens when organizations intentionally guide people through a long-term relationship journey: from awareness, to engagement, to trust, to giving, to deeper involvement over time.

The nonprofits that grow sustainably are not necessarily the ones working the hardest; more often, they are the ones disciplined enough to stay focused on the funnel long enough for it to work.

Lena Perez is a marketing strategist and consultant who has worked with more than 50 Jewish nonprofits across the United States and Israel to strengthen fundraising, grow audiences and build lasting community relationships. Drawing on years of in-house leadership experience, including serving as vice president of marketing and communications for a large Jewish federation, she brings a practical, collaborative and results-driven approach focused on helping organizations grow with clarity, strategy and measurable impact.