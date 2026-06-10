Cybersecurity is community security

How the Jewish Federation of British Columbia has addressed the need for cyberattack prevention, preparedness and response, including resources other Jewish communal institutions can access.

The recent eJewishPhilanthropy article exploring cybersecurity and the accelerating impact of artificial intelligence on online crime is both timely and unsettling (“Security experts warn philanthropic, Jewish worlds at risk as AI supercharges cyber attacks,” April 27). It highlights a reality many Jewish organizations are only beginning to fully absorb. While our community has invested heavily and appropriately in physical security, our institutions remain increasingly vulnerable in the digital realm.

Cybersecurity is no longer a future or theoretical concern. It is a present and growing threat to Jewish organizations of every size. Synagogues, schools, social service agencies and federations are being targeted not because they are large or wealthy, but because they are mission-critical, data-rich and often under-resourced when it comes to technology protection.

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In British Columbia, Jewish communal leadership recognized this risk years ago. Understanding that cyber threats posed a systemic and potentially existential challenge, the Jewish Federation of British Columbia (formerly the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver) established a standing Cybersecurity Committee focused on prevention, preparedness and coordinated response. That early recognition proved critical.

Over the past several years, Jewish organizations across the province have experienced cyber incidents that disrupted operations, strained staff capacity and exposed just how fragile digital systems can be. These moments were sobering — not because they were surprising, but because they showed how quickly an organization can be destabilized. A single successful cyberattack can interrupt payroll, expose sensitive client or donor information, halt essential services and, in the worst cases, threaten organizational viability.

For nonprofits operating with lean staffing and limited reserves, the consequences can be profound.

One of the earliest conclusions reached through this communal work was that the greatest vulnerability was not technology, but people. Phishing emails, weak passwords and social engineering remain the most common entry points for attackers. In response, JFBC worked with cybersecurity partners to secure deeply discounted access to ongoing cybersecurity awareness training for staff and volunteers at Jewish nonprofit organizations. A donor stepped forward to ensure that cost would not be a barrier for Canadian Jewish nonprofits that enrolled, and the deeply discounted price for Wizer Staff Training is now available to any Jewish non-profit in North America by contacting Cyber Unit, the company our Jewish Federation in British Columbia has contracted to deliver the program. Canadian Jewish non-profit organizations qualify to join the program at no cost. Intentionally practical and accessible, the training features short videos, quizzes and simulated phishing exercises that help participants learn to recognize threats in real time and adopt safer digital habits. The core message is simple and essential: anyone with access to an organization’s systems or data is part of the security perimeter.

We also recommend that organizations assess their own cyber vulnerabilities with a free test available here. This confidential self-assessment tool was developed by Cyber Unit and designed especially for Canadian organizations, but it would be helpful for any organization regardless of location. Borders matter less in the cyber world.

As threats have grown more sophisticated, training and leadership have been paired with practical readiness. Cybersecurity self-assessment tools and best practice guidance were developed to help organizations understand their vulnerabilities and prioritize action. Assessment and preparedness support through partners such as Cyber Unit has helped organizations move beyond awareness toward concrete improvement, regardless of size or technical background.

These efforts have not eliminated cyber incidents; no community can claim that. What they have done is significantly reduce the impact when incidents occur. A coordinated approach provides a clear place to turn, access to expertise and a faster response. In every case to date, early intervention helped limit damage, reduce data loss and restore operations more quickly than would otherwise have been possible.

At its core, cybersecurity is about safeguarding mission. There are concrete steps every Jewish organization can take now:

Ensure that staff, volunteers and board members with system access receive regular cybersecurity training.

Require strong, unique passwords and enable two factor authentication wherever possible.

Be cautious with unexpected emails or requests that create urgency or seek personal or financial information.

Keep systems updated, back up critical data, and know who to contact if something feels wrong.

Early reporting can prevent a localized incident from becoming a broader communal problem.

For those who wish to learn more about cybersecurity resources and ongoing efforts within the Jewish community in British Columbia, additional information is available at https://www.jewishvancouver.com/cybersecurity.

Stan Shaw is the chair of the cybersecurity committee at the Jewish Federation of British Columbia (formerly the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver).

Bernard Pinsky is the chair of the Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation.

Ezra Shanken is the CEO of the Jewish Federation of British Columbia.