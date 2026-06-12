American Zionism’s future depends on bringing diverse young voices together

Young American Jews of different backgrounds and views can still find common ground on Israel, given the opportunity to connect with each other.

As Jewish teenagers growing up in different parts of the United States, we might never have crossed paths.

One of us comes from New Jersey and represents Hashomer Hatzair, a movement rooted in progressive Zionism and social justice. The other comes from Texas and represents NCSY, where a commitment to religious Zionism is central to Jewish identity. We come from different communities, different educational environments and different Jewish experiences.

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Yet through the American Zionist Youth Council of the American Zionist Movement, we discovered that our differences are the foundation of Jewish unity, not barriers to it.

During this past year, 28 teen leaders from 10 Zionist youth movements around the country have come together through AZYC. We represent organizations across the religious and ideological diversity of the American Jewish community. Some of us come from large Jewish communities; others are among only a handful of Jewish students in our schools. Despite our differences, we are united by our determination and commitment to Israel and to the Jewish people.

During this time when polarization is so dominant in discussions, it is easy to assume that people with different perspectives have little in common. Through our experience, we learned just the opposite. We listened to one another and slowly realized that while our approaches to Zionism may be different, our commitment to it is remarkably strong.

For many of us, AZYC provided a rare opportunity to engage with others our age whose Jewish experiences look very different from our own. Very often, young Jews stay within their local communities, schools, synagogues, or youth movements. As we prepare to enter adulthood, this limited view can leave us with an incomplete understanding of the larger Jewish narrative.

AZYC challenged us to move beyond those boundaries. We learned from formal discussions and leadership programs, but unexpectedly, we learned more through conversations with one another. We spoke about our beliefs, communities, hopes and challenges. We discovered what it means to belong to a larger community with a shared history and a shared future.

That lesson became even more apparent during last month’s Israel Day on Fifth parade in New York City. We marched together as part of AZM’s delegation, and we witnessed the extraordinary sight of being surrounded by tens of thousands of Jews from every background imaginable. We saw a living example of what Jewish unity can look like. There were different denominations, traditions, political perspectives and personal stories — everyone came together, united by a connection to Israel.

The experience was extremely moving and filled us with awe and amazement. It reminded us that the Jewish community is far larger and more diverse than the circles we encounter in our daily lives. It also demonstrated that unity does not require uniformity. People do not have to agree on everything to stand together for something larger than themselves.

This message feels particularly important in the years following the October 7 attacks. Many young Jews today find themselves exploring difficult conversations about Israel and Jewish identity. Some of us attend schools where few people have ever met a Jew. Others are part of communities where Jewish life is highly visible. Regardless of where we come from, we have all experienced the growing importance of explaining who we are, what we believe and why Israel matters to us.

In that environment, youth leadership is about more than representing our own organizations and becomes about connecting generations and visions of Jewish life.

One of the most meaningful aspects of AZYC has been the opportunity to engage with leaders from across the Zionist movement. Through conversations with experienced activists and community leaders, we have begun to learn how previous generations built the institutions and movements that mold Jewish life today. At the same time, they were eager to hear from us about the realities facing young Jews in 2026, because such engagement is a two-way street.

Through our participation in the program, we met with leaders of the Jewish people, such as Israeli President Isaac Herzog, World Zionist Organization President Rabbi Doron Perez and representatives of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL). We also met with Jewish American elected officials and major organizational leaders, and had the opportunity to express ourselves and share our unique stories from across the Zionist spectrum at AZM’s National Board meeting. When these leaders speak about what it is like to be a Jewish teenager today, they are bringing our voices into the room because they have heard from us directly.

For young adults who do not live in major Jewish population centers, this opportunity to engage directly with established leaders from across the Zionist movement is particularly valuable. Through conversations with activists, educators, and leaders whose work impacts Jewish communities nationwide, we have learned what meaningful leadership looks like. Being in the meeting room with people who have dedicated decades to strengthening Jewish life and supporting Israel has been inspiring and motivating, showing us that each one of us has the ability (and responsibility) to contribute to our community and strive for a lifelong impact of our own.

A vibrant Zionist movement requires both experience and renewal. It requires leaders who have dedicated decades to the cause and young people who will carry that work forward.

In AZYC, we got to be part of a unique space where all of these voices can meet. At a time when Jewish unity is often discussed as an aspiration, AZYC turns it into a reality. It brings together young leaders who might otherwise never meet and gives them the opportunity to learn from each other, challenge one another and eventually become friends.

The future of American Zionism will not be built by a single movement, denomination or ideology. It will be built by young Jews who understand that diversity of thought is a strength and that our shared commitment to the Jewish people is greater than any differences between us.

We’ve had the privilege of seeing a glimpse of that future, and we believe it is worth investing in.

And if the next generation is given more opportunities to come together as we have, the Zionist movement will be stronger for it.

Hadas Naveh is a senior at Tenafly High School in New Jersey and represents Hashomer Hatzair in the American Zionist Youth Council. She plans to attend a dual degree program of Columbia University and Tel Aviv University.

Lane Miller is a senior at Lamar High School in Houston and represents NCSY in the American Zionist Movement’s American Zionist Youth Council. He plans to attend the Aish gap year program in Jerusalem.