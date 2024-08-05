At 38, Philip Rosenberg takes helm of 264-year-old Board of Deputies of British Jews

Rosenberg is the youngest person ever to be elected to the national representative body of the U.K. Jewish community, whose deputies have a median age of 64

Philip Rosenberg is an unlikely new president for the Board of Deputies (BOD), the 264-year-old organization that represents the bulk of British Jewry.

Not because he lacks credentials or experience. The London-born, Oxford-educated Rosenberg, is a senior director at a strategy organization that helps its clients advocate for change, he’s served as a leader in his London synagogue and even worked previously for the BOD as the director of public affairs. He’s also been a Labour council member in a central London constituency and in other past roles has focused on interfaith relations.

All excellent qualifications for heading a Jewish communal organization at a time when antisemitism is skyrocketing and Jewish voices in Britain seem more marginalized than ever.

What sets Rosenberg apart from the usual profile of a Board of Deputies president, however, is his age. At 38, he is almost half the age of most past board leaders, which include Sir Moses Montefiore, who served from 1835-1838, Walter Rothschild, the 2nd Baron Rothschild, 1925-1926 and the late British lawmaker, Greville Janner, 1979-1985.

Yet Rosenberg, who was elected in May – and replaced Marie van der Zyl, 58, on June 1 – told eJP in an interview following a keynote address at the annual Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy conference in Oxford, U.K., that “it’s not about age, but about what you can contribute.”

“Yes, the median age of our deputies is 65 and we have deputies who are over 90 as well, but one of the things I’m hoping to show by being the leader at 38 is that this is something people of all ages can do,” said Rosenberg, adding, “It doesn’t matter your age, it matters what you can bring to the role.”

Rosenberg said that the institution, which was founded in 1760 and comprises deputies elected by individual synagogues, confederations of synagogues and other Jewish organizations, has undergone a change in recent years to encourage young people to become involved. He also said that after working there previously, he felt he had a lot to offer the historic organization.

“I looked at the present challenges facing the Jewish community, and I asked, ‘if I’m not for myself, then who will be for me?’ and, ‘if not me, then who?’” Rosenberg said, adding, “In many ways, I felt that I was in the best position to take the board forward, and I have very strong ideas for how it could work.”

The following interview has been edited and condensed for space and clarity.

Ruth Marks Eglash: What is the most pressing challenge facing Jews in the U.K.?

Philip Rosenberg: We have seen a really alarming rise in antisemitism, which started the week after Oct. 7, and the main point I would make about this is that for a significant contingent of antisemites – and those who exhibit antisemitic behaviors or statements – the rise in antisemitism comes not because Israel is strong but when Israel is weak.

In terms of what we’re looking to do, we’ve proposed a Commission on Antisemitism that will ensure focus on the issue and make recommendations to tackle the issue at its root.

The commission will have four key strands: A comprehensive review of hate crime legislation, policing and prosecution, to ensure we have the toughest framework in place for offenders; an in-depth review, sector by sector, of what’s happened in civil society, whether the media, social media, universities, professional workplaces, trade unions, arts, culture, sports, because so many of these spaces have failed us; tackling all types of extremism from all angles; and expanding our interfaith education and training so that we can inoculate people against the virus of antisemitism before it takes root.

RME: British Jewry has been facing this rise in antisemitism for a long time. What advice do you have for Jews in the U.S., who are only now waking up to such hatred?

PR: I’d say two things that almost sound contradictory, but aren’t:

The first is that this is something that needs to be taken seriously. The U.K. Jewish community – with the support of the government – has invested a lot in physical security. That, fortunately, is not something the American Jewish community had really prioritized much until the appalling atrocity of the Tree of Life synagogue, but it is something that needs to be focused on now – security guards, making sure doors are lockable, CCTV cameras, the whole bit.

Unfortunately, we wish it didn’t have to be so but unfortunately, we live in a world where this is the price we have to pay in order to keep Jews safe. Not because these things are always happening, but because they could happen and we need to be mindful of that.

The second thing is in the public discourse. It’s really important to lead with empathy. I think that with a lot of the progressive causes we see emerging, if we understand some of the problems those communities face, whether it’s poverty or other genuine concerns about safety, I think we would do well to try and understand in order to show that we’re not heartless but rather absolutely committed to the same principles of human dignity, peace and security and equality for all.

This is something that is really important in terms of the discourse around antisemitism, too. Even though, of course, we must, as Jewish leaders, focus on defending our communities, we also need to continue reminding people that actually this is everyone’s fight, and the fight against antisemitism is ultimately good for everyone.

RME: What is your overall vision for taking the organization forward?

PR: I’ve outlined five key priorities for my presidency:

One, fight anti semitism.

Two, stand up for peace and security in Israel and the Middle East.

Three, defend our religious freedoms.

Four, make our community more united, more inclusive and more outward looking.

And five, to celebrate our faith, heritage and culture as British Jews.

And if I leave you with something, it is that there is so much to celebrate about the U.K. Jewish community. It has a very proud history, amazing institutions, great culture, and a lot of creativity.

So in as much as we have to stand up and be cognizant of the challenges that we face, and we do face them, there’s a lot to celebrate too and I think that’s important to remember.