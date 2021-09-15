Your Daily Phil: WhatsApp founder Eugene Fooksman encourages social impact lending in Israel

GLOBAL JEWISH PEOPLEHOOD

The Jews we don’t see and don’t fund – and why they matter

iStock

“Jewish philanthropy in the United States is directed largely to two regions: North America — home to the majority of Jews and the majority of fundraising dollars — and Israel,” writes Barbara Birch, president and CEO of ORT America, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Sustaining authentic cultures at home: “We celebrate the contributions of Jews of different backgrounds who represent the vast tapestry of the Jewish people. But we tend to focus on Jewish diversity in the United States. What about the Jews living in their countries of origin and what about their deep-rooted cultures, customs and traditions? In those places, Jews maintain their cultural legacy by living it, not through memories and homages to their grandparents who came from Ukraine or Morocco and likely get watered down from one generation to the next.”

Our giving perspective needs to be wider: “In a world of digital connectivity, ease of international travel and a global economy, we are not so far removed from our fellow Jews. We should see them, appreciate them and compare our similarities and differences. We should also make sure they remain strong.”

Read the full piece here.

ALUMNI AS PARTNERS

When you change lives, they will want to change yours

iStock

“Our approach with program alumni has historically been that we help you, then you live your life. For that reason, we never had a formal alumni program. COVID-19 not only forced us to reconsider our organization’s business model, it also created an opportunity to rethink our relationship with our 2,000 program alumni,” writes Chaim Landau, director of development and partnerships at the Metiv Israel Psychotrauma Center in Jerusalem, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

An alumna writes: “Last Rosh Hashanah, Matan, one of our alumni, reached out to us. ‘The program changed my life,’ he wrote. ‘I heard that programming has stopped as you can no longer send veterans abroad, but you also have 120 teams of IDF veterans on your wait list. How can I help?’”

Alumni power: “From that email came the idea of a crowd-funding campaign, led by [program] alumni, most of whom had not been in touch with us for years. The campaign raised over $2 million NIS ($620,000) from 6,500-plus Israeli donors. The funds will allow us to provide the program in Israel. This was the first time our organization had ever received serious donor funds in Israel. Within the span of two weeks we increased our Israeli donor base from dozens to thousands.”

Moving forward: “More than the funds itself, the long-term significance to our organization is the creation of an Israeli societal and economic support base, fueled by our reengaged alumni. This is especially crucial as we move beyond providing direct services to ever-increasing numbers of veteran units.”

Read the full piece here.