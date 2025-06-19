Your Daily Phil: Jewish groups back Israel’s strikes on Iran, laud Trump

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

The sirens blared just after 7 a.m., from the tiny moshav of Hatzeva in the Arava desert to the Upper Galilee village of Julis, and it quickly became clear that this Iranian bombardment was different, representing an escalation in the intensity of attacks, even as the number of Israeli casualties was comparatively low.

Israeli emergency services reported multiple impact sites in the country’s center and the south, and images emerged of massive plumes of smoke and dust rising out of multistory buildings.

One of the incoming missiles struck Beersheva’s Soroka Medical Center, the primary hospital for Israel’s south, causing massive damage to its old surgical ward. The building had been evacuated only days before, reportedly due to the insistence of nurses, who warned of its vulnerability. The hospital was shut down for new patients — save for life-threatening conditions — as emergency crews assessed the damage and ensured that it was safe.

“This morning, the Soroka Medical Center sustained a direct hit — an unprecedented strike in the history of the Israeli medical system,” the hospital said in a statement, noting that there were no serious injuries in the attack as the building had already been evacuated.

In the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan, near the country’s stock exchange, another missile struck in the vicinity of multiple high-rise buildings, shattering large numbers of windows. And in nearby Holon, south of Tel Aviv, a missile struck multiple apartment buildings.

In total, six people were seriously hurt in the three missile strikes, two were moderately injured and at least 42 others were lightly wounded by shockwaves and shrapnel. In addition, 31 people sustained light injuries while running to bomb shelters, according to the Magen David Adom medical service.

The Israeli military later determined that some 30 missiles had been launched from Iran in the fusillade — more than in most barrages — and that at least some of them were cluster bombs, a far deadlier weapon than had been used until now. “This morning, we experienced a strike by a missile with the ability to scatter small munitions across a relatively large area,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.