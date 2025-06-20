Your Daily Phil: In missile-struck Tamra, leaders look to ‘cultivate hope’ from pain

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

A drawer full of clothes, dangling off the rubble that once was the family’s wall. Elaborate plaster crown molding lying in chunks on the floor. Ornate stone pillars smashed to stumps. A car with its windows shattered, a chunk of concrete crushing its roof.

This is the wreckage of the Khatib family home in the northern Israeli village of Tamra, after an Iranian missile struck it and several surrounding houses on Saturday, killing Manar Abu al-Heija Khatib, 45, two of her daughters — Shada, 20, and Hala, 13 — and her sister-in-law, Manar Diab Khatib, 41, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross reports from Tamra.

Jewish Agency Chair Doron Almog, along with other representatives from the group and partner organizations, visited the impact site on Thursday before traveling to a mourning gathering for the family at a community center in the city. There, Almog embraced Raja Khatib, the husband, father and brother-in-law of the slain women, and other members of the family, who sat and stood in a line at the front of an auditorium across from dozens of Tamra residents and visitors.

Addressing the mourners, Almog wished for something positive to come out of this intense tragedy. “We have come here to be in pain together with the Khatib family. We are in pain with you,” Almog said, noting his own family’s losses in terror attacks and wars. “There is great pain and loss here. And from that pain, I want us to cultivate partnership, to cultivate love, to cultivate hope.”

Speaking to eJP shortly afterward, Almog said he intended to pair the community with an American Jewish community — like the long-standing partnerships between Israeli and American towns, as well as the new connections that have been created following the Oct. 7 attacks between American communities and the individual kibbutzim and moshavim that were targeted by terrorists. He noted that similar partnerships have been forged between U.S. Jewish communities and Druze villages, such as one between MetroWest, N.J., and Horfeish.

“I believe that creating a partnership with a place like Tamra has immense significance in creating a better sense of coexistence,” Almog told eJP.

The Jewish Agency chairman’s hope for something positive to emerge from the Khatib family’s disaster was echoed by Tamra’s mayor, Musa Abu Rumi, who met with Almog and the other Jewish Agency representatives after the mourning event.

“I want something good to come from all of the evil that befell Tamra,” Abu Rumi said, noting that Jews and Arabs alike had already visited the village in solidarity after the attack.

Sitting in a circle of armchairs and couches, Abu Rumi laid out three practical areas where his village could use philanthropic assistance, with the implied hope that Almog could help procure it: the creation of a resilience center, purchase of heavy engineering equipment (which he said could have been used in the rescue efforts for the Khatib family), and upgraded emergency communication equipment.

Speaking to eJP on the sidelines after the meeting, Almo said that the Jewish Agency did not have the ability to provide for all of Tamra’s needs but that it would also help the village navigate the bureaucracy of obtaining government support. “We’ll do something, something small comparatively,” Almog said. “But there is a Jewish heart, a Jewish soul of mutual responsibility, and there are funds.”

Read the full report here.