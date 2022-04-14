Your Daily Phil: UJA’s Bukharian liaison in Queens + A strategy for Jewish educators

Worthy Reads

Billionaires’ Tax Breaks: Paul Kiel, Ash Ngu, Jesse Eisinger and Jeff Ernsthausen at ProPublica obtained a trove of IRS data that lists the incomes and tax rates of the 400 Americans with the highest incomes from 2013-2018: “In theory, our tax system is designed to tax the rich at higher rates than everyone else. That’s not the way it works at the loftiest incomes. The data reveals a system where the very highest earners, on average, pay far lower tax rates than the merely affluent do. And even among the top 400, some groups have it better than others: Tech billionaires pay rates well below even other business owners…In an era of widening gaps between the rich and everyone else, ProPublica’s analysis shows that the U.S. tax system is making inequality worse.” [ProPublica]



‘Stunt philanthropy’: A gas giveaway in Chicago prompted The New York Times’ Peter Baker to write about the return of “stunt philanthropy,” in which a donor “intended to broadcast that he cares, and that he acts”: “Even setting aside my wish that [Chicago businessman Willie] Wilson had used some of his money to support public transit (a much more robust and environmentally healthy response to oil-price instability), the logistics seemed offensively nonsensical. If the point was to give 24,000 drivers $50 of gas each, wouldn’t it have been just as effective — as charity, not political theater — to hand out prepaid gas cards? Drivers lined up hours early, and in some cases overnight, creating carbon-spewing, commute-snarling traffic jams. Police officers were deployed to manage the lines, meaning that what appeared to be an individual act of philanthropy was in fact partly subsidized by taxpayers. When a CBS Chicago journalist asked Wilson if he would help cover those manpower costs, he argued that the taxes he paid over the years were more than enough. Asked about gas cards, he said: ‘Don’t nobody tell me how to spend my money. You do gas cards, people come up with counterfeit gas cards, and it doesn’t work right.’” [NYTimes]



Preserving Life, Providing Hope: For Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf, helping Ukrainian refugees is imperative, he writes in USA Today: “Witnessing these refugees fleeing Vladimir Putin’s aggression, images of my own family flashed through my mind, and I couldn’t help wondering what it would have been like for them 80 years ago if there had been rescuers on the border and an Israel to escape to. My parents, who were born in Poland not far from the Ukrainian border, suffered horrendous deprivation and loss during the Holocaust before finally escaping to America and starting anew. They taught me the bedrock principle in Judaism that nothing is more important than preserving and celebrating life…when I saw the Israeli aid tents set up at the border…[t]hat potent symbol of hope and rebirth is the very first thing that the refugees see when they reach safety in Poland.”[USAToday]