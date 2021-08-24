Your Daily Phil: The inspiration behind At The Well + DCJCC’s comprehensive vaccine mandate

IN PRAISE OF THE REALLY GREAT LEADERS

Leading by example

“Over the years I have become increasingly concerned about our communal emphasis on exclusivist listings of ‘great’ leaders – ‘Forward 50s,’ ’40 under 40s,’ ’36 under 36s.’ My fear is that these contests convey a distorted understanding of what it means to be an effective leader,” writes Hal M. Lewis, chancellor of the Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning and Leadership, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Antiquated ideas: “It is not that I begrudge either the organizers or the winners of such competitions, many of whom are, indeed, women and men of great influence and vision. My discomfort with these parades of glory is the way in which they advance, perhaps unwittingly, an antiquated notion of leadership, often referred to as the Great Man Theory.”

Great Man Theory: “The idea of the Great Man Theory, most associated with the 19th century Scottish historian, Thomas Carlyle, holds that only certain individuals, certain men at that, are blessed by God with natural abilities that make them great leaders. As Carlyle himself said, ‘The history of the world is but the biography of great men.’ Even allowing for the fact that, thankfully, today’s lists of contemporary Jewish leaders celebrate the invaluable contribution of women, as well, and even if we might imagine renaming the concept to say, the Great Person Theory of Leadership, the misconceptions emerging from such an approach remain significant.”

What it means to lead: “Carlyle, and the scores who embrace his approach even in our own day, insisted that leadership is exclusive and exclusionary, that either one is born with the ‘right stuff’ or not. That only certain ‘beautiful people’ are capable of being effective leaders. Whether they intend to do so, our elite registers of ‘superstars’ employ a similarly reductionist view of what it means to lead. They suggest that people who don’t make the cut are not leaders or that those who lead but are not so acknowledged, must not be as effective or noteworthy as those who are. It is one thing to fete volunteers or professionals for their accomplishments, it is quite another to suggest, however subtly, that only these chosen few are destined for leadership greatness.”

ALUMNI CONNECTIONS

Young Judaean first responders at Surfside

“‘You and I will change the world.’ This famous line from Israeli song “Ani Ve’atah” perfectly expresses the Young Judaean drive to make a difference. This phrase rings demonstrably true for two Young Judaean alumni and FEMA responders, Michael Plostock and Dan Shulman, who were called down to Surfside, Fla., to help following the collapse of Champlain Towers South,” writes Hannah Lane, a member of Young Judaea’s Global Team, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Personal connections: “While working for FEMA, both Michael, as the senior advisor for response and recovery, and Dan, as an external affairs specialist, have experienced deployments to disasters around the country including Hurricane Katrina, the Flint water crisis, and Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. Both men noted, however, that this tragedy was strikingly different in the way that it touched them personally due to the many Jewish families affected and specifically by the way it reached the Young Judaea community.”

Cultural awareness: “While in Surfside, Michael and Dan’s responsibilities were that of ‘community liaison to the Jewish community.’ Dan explained, ‘Our personal ability to relate to the families that were affected by the collapse allowed us to bring a little bit of cultural awareness to people who may not have ever dealt with a casualty event involving observant Jews, and brought perspectives to the issues that we were going to encounter in the response and long-term recovery of this event.’ Michael shared that ‘FEMA and the local authorities were committed from the start to be as empathetic as possible, and to respect Jewish traditions and law in the response.’”

