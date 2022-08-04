Your Daily Phil: Masa Israel Journey expands U.S.-based internships + Compensation survey in early childhood ed

COMMUNAL TRANSFORMATION

Principles of the Jewish awakening

Jack Sooksan

“Our numbers are growing, American Jews burst with pride of identity – and yet many of our institutions remain in decline. This combination of circumstances is creating space for those once marginalized to come to the center with visionary approaches to Jewish life and belonging,” write Rabbi Benjamin Spratt, senior rabbi of Congregation Rodeph Sholom in New York City, and Rabbi Joshua Stanton, senior fellow at CLAL and rabbi of East End Temple, also in New York City, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Fundamental shifts: “They are seeding a new Jewish awakening. We cannot yet see all the ways in which they will create fundamental shifts in how we gather, what we emphasize within Jewish practice, who is welcomed into the wide tent of pluralism and how we organize our resources and power for the greater good. But there are principles that can guide our process of communal transformation, as we depart from a status quo that has served our Diaspora well for over a century.”

Needs of today: “We need people-centered Judaism and, more specifically, to center on those who are alive today. Our love of long-standing institutions and ways of life honors those who enabled our existence today. Yet our gaze backward ought not interfere with our capacity to experience the needs of today and to envision a future that calls us to responsibility and purpose. As earlier generations reached toward a vision of betterment, so are we called to do the same.”

PAIN AND REDEMPTION

The long road of memory

Shlomi Kakon via the PikiWiki – Israel free image collection project

“In the thick of the Three Weeks, approaching the saddest day of the Jewish calendar, Tisha B’Av, I understand those who cannot mourn the First and Second Temple. It feels like a historic loss that is too remote and a religious ideal that is mentally and emotionally inaccessible,” writes Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Generational trauma and collective memory: “Today, however, we know more about generational trauma in psychology and the way that a major historic episode can leave a deep imprint for those not yet born who have never personally experienced the pain but still carry the suffering. This year, having just left Israel with a remarkable encounter, I approach Tisha B’Av differently, with an imprint of generational trauma as an individual and as an inheritor of collective memory, cognizant of the way that pain and redemption are always intertwined in Jewish tradition.”

‘I walked on it’: “Last week, I was invited for a personal tour to see the latest excavations at the City of David. When there, you pass through the palace of King David from 3,000 years ago and the city that he built at the foot of the Temple Mount. Archeologists recently discovered the actual road that the pilgrims walked on in the Second Temple to ascend to Jerusalem on the three major pilgrimage festivals. They have unearthed the road that extends from the pool of Shiloah to the area near Robinson’s Arch, and I walked on it.”

