Your Daily Phil: Israel’s impending mental health ‘tsunami’

Q&A

Brooklyn-based La’Aretz Foundation’s uncommon approach: Giving $2,500 directly to victims of Bat Yam missile attack

A view of the damage is seen after a missile launched from Iran on June 15, 2025, struck the Israeli city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, on June 20, 2025. Yair Palti/Anadolu via Getty Images

When an Iranian missile containing several hundred pounds of explosive slammed into a residential building in the central Israeli city of Bat Yam, it destroyed not only that building but its shockwaves also sheared off the walls and windows of surrounding apartments and storefronts, rendering many of them unlivable, forcing more than 2,000 people to move into hotels, temporary apartments or with family while their homes are repaired. Nine people were killed in the blast, and dozens more were injured.

One of the initiatives that sprang up to assist the evacuees came from the Brooklyn-based La’Aretz Foundation, which is run by husband-and-wife team Mike and Shelly Pitman, who serve as president and executive director, respectively. La’Aretz (literally “to the land”) set out to provide $2,500 directly to 500 Bat Yam families affected by the attack. So far, the organization has raised more than $1 million for the effort and has distributed the direct funds to some 250 households. Earlier this week, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross spoke with the Pitmans about their unorthodox direct cash payment model and their struggles to get other aid organizations on board.

Judah Ari Gross: Why did you decide to undertake this specific project of direct donations to those affected by the Iranian missile strike in Bat Yam? Why not partner with existing organizations who are operating on the ground?

Shelly Pitman: After the Iran attack, we found that Bat Yam was hit the hardest. Almost 2,000 people were evacuated, and the neighborhood that was hit is a very low-income neighborhood from the start. There is a big population of new immigrants, of Russian speakers, of elderly people. It is a very poor area. So we decided to adopt it. …

I believe in cash donation. I believe in dignity to those families who have lost everything to decide on their own what they need to buy. And it’s a very unique approach. And we’re very happy that many philanthropists that used to support all the big organizations believe in our mission, believe in what we’re doing and are joining this effort.

JAG: Have you tried to reach out to some of the larger organizations to collaborate?

SP: We reached out to all the big federations, you can imagine, and we received a negative response because they don’t believe in cash donations. Their projects have to be tracked, which I respect, so they need a specific thing — a building or specific project or things like this — and a cash donation, it’s very hard to track.

