Your Daily Phil: Leading Edge’s latest survey + News on BDS at the GA

Hello from the Hilton in downtown Chicago, where eJewishPhilanthropy is on the ground, bringing you inside this year’s Jewish Federations of North America General Assembly. In today’s Your Daily Phil, we look at Leading Edge’s latest survey of the Jewish nonprofit world, and feature an op-ed from jMUSE’s Michael S. Glickman on innovation at Jewish museums. Also in this newsletter: Robert Kraft, Beth Kean, the ADL’s Seth Brysk, Alyssa Hartstein, Shirley Baskin Familian and Barbara Himmelrich. We’ll start with a recap of Monday, the GA’s only full day.

The day before Israelis were scheduled to begin voting, Israeli President Isaac Herzog had a message for American Jewish leaders: Respect the result, no matter what.

Herzog’s remarks regarding Israel’s election today came at the opening of the only full day of the Jewish Federations of North America General Assembly yesterday in Chicago. Appearing via video from Israel, Herzog called Israel’s fifth election since 2019, which promises to be close, “evidence of a vibrant and dynamic democracy.”

“I know the frequency of elections in Israel is somewhat unnerving, and I’m aware of the questions posed in many Jewish communities around the world about the outcome of the elections,” he said, perhaps an allusion to condemnations of Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician likely to become a government minister if Benjamin Netanyahu leads the next government.

“The results may or may not be to your liking, but the vote of the Israeli people should be respected,” he added. Acknowledging “gaps between Israel and Jewish communities abroad,” he said, “The firm, vital connection between the State of Israel and North American Jewry will not, and should not, be compromised, whatever the results.”

Later in the plenary, a panel on viewpoint diversity, moderated by Rabbi David Wolpe, featured speakers who all agreed that free speech is a paramount value, a broad scope of ideas should be able to be aired in the public square and that people have to defend others’ right to express ideas they disagree with, even if they’re hateful or discriminatory.

The panel featured columnist Jamie Kirchick; Nadine Strossen, former president of the American Civil Liberties Union; and Eboo Patel, an interfaith activist. Of the three, Kirchick was the only one to insist that certain ideas, such as Holocaust denial, should be over a red line.

Patel said, “I’m not buying a brownie from the KKK bake sale, I’m talking to everybody else and I admire people who will cross that line.” Strossen said, “I really, really admire and try to emulate those who do reach out, even to those with the most hateful, repugnant ideas, because I think that is the only hope for redeeming that person.” Earlier in the panel, she defended the prerogative of Jewish organizations to host speakers who have views on transgender rights that may be hurtful to some children.

A later session surveyed the work of several Jewish organizations in Ukraine and nearby countries. In total, since the start of Russia’s invasion, more than 70,000 Ukrainians have come to Israel, of whom 13,500 have made aliyah, while nearly 30,000 have since left. The numbers from Russia are even larger: More than 140,000 Russians have come to Israel, of whom 28,780 have made aliyah. More than 60,000 have since left.

Now, the organizations said their focus will be on sustaining the Jews who have remained in Ukraine through a winter when temperatures are sure to drop while energy is likely to be in short supply. Organizations are providing generators, sleeping bags, heaters and other supplies to make sure elderly and vulnerable people don’t freeze. The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee will be dedicating $10 million to helping people through the winter — 10 times its normal allocation.

“Typical winter temperatures in Ukraine are below zero,” said JDC CEO Ariel Zwang. “And if you don’t have heat, which we are bringing in, how will you live? We don’t talk about winter relief anymore, we talk about winter survival.”

A coalition of Jewish organizations has come to an agreement with the financial firm Morningstar, which had been accused of supporting the movement to boycott Israel by displaying an anti-Israel bias in how it evaluates environmental, social and governance-oriented investments. In June, Morningstar agreed to change its practices by rejecting the BDS movement, changing its evaluation system and eliminating “biased terminology.”

In the agreement with Jewish groups, announced on Monday at the Jewish Federations of North America General Assembly, the firm will ensure that business activity in Israel and the West Bank, including activity related to Israeli defense against terrorism, will not be automatically considered a human rights concern, and will use geographical descriptors like “West Bank” as opposed to “occupied territory.” It will also cease relying on sources such as the United Nations Human Rights Council, and will commit to anti-bias and antisemitism training for its staff.