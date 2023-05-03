Your Daily Phil: How nonprofits can use AI + White House to fete Jewish Heritage Month

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Hatch’s new ChatGPT-powered assistant helping nonprofits talk to donors and the White House’s upcoming Jewish American Heritage Month reception. We feature an op-ed from Rabbi Josh Whinston. Also in this newsletter: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, the U.K.’s Camp Simcha and Kenneth Bandler. We’ll start with the Anti-Defamation League’s appointment of Rabbi David Wolpe as its inaugural rabbinic fellow.

For the Anti-Defamation League, fighting antisemitism has until now involved a mix of politics, policing and education. Going forward, it will more explicitly include Yiddishkeit in that mix as well, reports Gabby Deutch for eJewishPhilanthropy.

This week, the organization that was created to combat anti-Jewish hate appointed Los Angeles Rabbi David Wolpe as its first rabbinic fellow, an advisor who will offer a Jewish perspective to the organization’s work fighting hate.

“I want this campaign against hate to speak with a Hebrew accent,” Wolpe told eJP on Tuesday. Wolpe will retire in June from Sinai Temple, the large Conservative synagogue where he has served as senior rabbi for more than 25 years.

An ADL spokesperson said in a statement that Wolpe will help “integrate Jewish values and a wide range of Jewish perspectives into the organization’s work fighting antisemitism and hate.”

After retiring from Sinai Temple, Wolpe will begin a number of other advisory positions. He will spend next year in Boston as a fellow at the Harvard Divinity School, and he will also serve as a senior advisor to Maimonides Fund’s “viewpoint diversity” project.

Wolpe said he wants his presence at both the ADL and Maimonides Fund, which are perceived by some as belonging to different ideological camps, to signal that politics is not the most important way to define someone. “Torah is bigger than politics, and God is bigger than interest groups,” Wolpe said.

Read the full story here.