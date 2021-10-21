Your Daily Phil: Holocaust Museum LA receives $2.5 million from state of California

Good Thursday morning!

California state legislators will announce today $2.5 million in funding for the expansion of Holocaust Museum LA, which will support a new learning center pavilion and make the museum more accessible to underserved communities, State Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, who chairs the Jewish Caucus, told eJewishPhilanthropy.

The funds will come from a $13 million state budget allocation to Holocaust education institutions, including $10 million to the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. On Oct. 6, Gov. Gavin Newsom launched the Governor’s Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education. The funds for Holocaust Museum LA will help the institution reach more people by making more efficient use of its space, Gabriel said: “We’re concerned about the lack of awareness and knowledge of the Holocaust. The way young people in California learn about the Holocaust and by genocide is by visiting these institutions.”

The creation of the council caps a period of concern by Jewish residents and their allies in the state about rising antisemitic and anti-Israel sentiment. The state’s new ethnic studies curriculum has been revised, but an early version referred to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel as a global social movement while omitting any reference to antisemitism. In September, members of United Teachers Los Angeles proposed a resolution supporting the BDS movement, which was tabled.

“The State of California is sending a clear message about the importance of education in helping to prevent a tragedy like the Holocaust from happening again,” said Jeffrey I. Abrams, regional director of ADL Los Angeles. “This is even more important as school districts across the state work to implement the law that makes California the first state in the nation with ethnic studies as a high school graduation requirement.”

Founded in the 1960s by a group of Holocaust survivors who agreed that their mementos and documents had educational value and needed a permanent home, the museum is open seven days a week and is free to California residents due to the founders’ insistence that no one unable to pay be turned away.