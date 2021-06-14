Your Daily Phil: Ethan Daniel Davidson’s new book on Jewish text study + The ‘Chavruta’ relationship

ARTISTIC MISSION

Ethan Daniel Davidson’s new book draws on his Jewish study sessions

Ethan Daniel Davidson was a touring musician who never wanted to work for his father, the industrialist and sports team owner Bill Davidson — until, that is, his dad suggested in 2005 that he help set up the family’s foundation. Today, he’s combining philanthropy with his artistic interests, including the publication on Tuesday of a book, These are the Developments of the Human, based primarily on the Jewish text study he’s done since his father died in 2009, Davidson told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Helen Chernikoff.

A spiritual quest: Davidson’s interest in holiness — writing and singing about it, and trying to fund it — is the tissue that connects his giving and his art, he said. “The foundation is building a space for the transcendent, and that’s the Jewish mission,” he said. In the Jewish world, the William Davidson Foundation is known for its emphasis on education. The elder Davidson, who was the owner of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, endowed the graduate school of education at the Jewish Theological Seminary, now named for him, and made a bequest to support it in perpetuity. The foundation also funded the digitization by Sefaria, the nonprofit that is putting the Jewish cannon online, of Koren Publisher’s modern Hebrew and English translations of the Babylonian Talmud. “We pursue the transcendent through Jewish knowledge,” Davidson said. “I don’t care if someone lights candles or if they don’t, they need knowledge.”

Freedom to fail: The foundation also supports organizations working in southeast Michigan and in Israel; about half its grantmaking, historically, has gone to seven Michigan counties in that part of the state. While Davidson’s life passion had been music — he serves on the boards of the Motown Museum and as chairman of the Michigan Opera Theatre — he was feeling burnt out by touring when his father raised the idea of starting a foundation. His father had a very hands-off management style, which was a mixed blessing, Davidson said — liberating, but also a bit scary, in that it gave him the full burden of responsibility. “He didn’t give me any direction and I was like, ‘What do I do?’” Davidson recalled. “Eventually, I went to him and said, ‘I’m going to write a mission statement.’ He was against it. He said, ‘Just do what I do.’ I sweated it for a year, and looked at his giving history, and tried to find some common themes, and he said, ‘Meh.’”

Studying the book: Davidson does believe that his father would be content with what the foundation has done, even if he might not himself have made the exact same decisions: “If we could have a conversation with him, and he couldn’t find any fault with our thought process, he would have been fine with it.” The “meh” exchange happened about a month before his father died. Bill Davidson’s death set Davidson out on the course of text study that eventually produced These are the Developments of the Human. For a year, he prayed every day, ultimately studying, chavruta-style, with locals in Detroit and with such noted rabbis as Arnie Eisen, former chancellor of the Jewish Theological Seminary, and Amichau Lau-Lavie, founder of LabShul in Lower Manhattan.

