Your Daily Phil: $150 million for Hillel’s centennial + Hebrew at summer camp

Worthy Reads

Digital Media Mindset: Digital fundraising is a trend to watch in 2023, Maria Clark writes in NonProfitPRO, noting that “people want to make donations right when and where they are — which is increasingly social media networks.” “If the donation process is too arduous or requires too many steps, you’re at a very high risk of losing fleeting interest. Besides shortening the donor journey, the surrounding social network context also provides nonprofits the opportunity to influence and educate people while they’re on the path to making a donation. I’ve seen this phenomena occur in other social settings — one reason social storefronts are so successful is that social media influences up to 71% of consumer buying decisions. Still, we see many nonprofits resisting the shift to digital-first social fundraising because it forces them to relinquish a certain amount of control. Not only are they at the whim of social networks’ ever-changing algorithms, but social media often affords comparatively little in terms of cultivating donor names and email addresses to add to a database.” [NonProfitPRO]



Boosting Big Gifts: When 30% of Unicef’s major-gift officers left in 2018, the organization addressed the isolation and burnout on its global development teams by adding a Major Gift Leadership Academy, a new professional development program for fundraisers, in 2019, Emily Haynes writes in The Chronicle of Philanthropy. “[B]ig gifts are born out of the personal relationships fundraisers build with prospective donors, says Kieran O’Brien, chief of global philanthropy at Unicef. Whenever fundraisers leave, they put those relationships in jeopardy. At Unicef, leaders wrestled with daunting questions. Would major donors bristle at building relationships with new fundraisers who didn’t yet know their passions and preferences? Could the organization still count on those donors to give? And how long would it take to fill all the fundraiser vacancies with qualified talent?… Participants [in the leadership program], drawn from development teams across Unicef’s international offices, meet four times during the yearlong program, each gathering at a different location. The goals of the program are to teach fundraisers more sophisticated ways to raise money and to create a forum for fundraisers around the world to connect and learn from each other. ‘If you feel supported, if you’re part of a community, you’re more likely to stay in the role that you have,’ O’Brien says.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]



Trip Talk: Israel’s U.N. envoy is leading a delegation of ambassadors on a first-of-its-kind trip to the UAE and Israel, a portion of which was funded by UJA-Federation of New York, Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss reports. “‘Many of these ambassadors are very close to their heads of state,’ [UJA CEO Eric] Goldstein explained. ‘Many of them, or at least some of them, will become heads of state. So this is not only about changing U.N. votes now. It’s really more over a period, what are the consequences of these kinds of experiences?’ The added benefit to bringing the envoys in small groups, he said, is that participants continue the conversation beyond the trip. ‘You create like a cohort experience. And these ambassadors talk with each other as these issues now arise, having had this common experience.’” [JI]