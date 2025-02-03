The commercial does not mention antisemitism by name but highlights an environment of rising polarization and hatred in the country overall

With Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady, new Foundation to Combat Antisemitism Super Bowl ad asks viewers to “Stand Up to All Hate”

Last Super Bowl Sunday — with an ad featuring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s speech writer and Civil Rights icon, Dr. Clarence Jones — Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism called out the perils of silence in the face of rising antisemitism. The $7 million ad concluded with FCAS’s signature blue square and the tag line “Stand Up to Jewish Hate.”

FCAS will be running a star-studded follow up during this year’s Super Bowl, on Feb. 9, featuring American rapper Snoop Dogg, and former New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady. This year, FCAS’s signature blue square features a different message at the end of the ad: “Stand Up to All Hate.”

“We’re asking people… to reevaluate why they hate people,” Kraft said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.

The ad, which does not mention antisemitism explicitly, features Snoop Dogg and Brady exchanging vague insults — ”I hate you because you look different,” “I hate you because people I know hate you” — with the back-and-forth ending with the tagline, “The reasons for hate are as stupid as they sound.” Snoop Dogg then declares: “Man, I hate that things are so bad that we have to do a commercial about it.” Brady agrees.

In the last year, Kraft has been one of the highest profile figures to stand against antisemitism, and vocal about the need to strengthen relationships between the Black and Jewish communities in this country. In April, as part of his efforts to unite the country’s Black and Jewish communities, Kraft donated $1 million to the United Negro College Fund to support several Black-Jewish partnership programs at historically Black colleges and universities. In June, Kraft halted his donations to Columbia University over “the treatment of Jewish students and faculty during pro-Palestinian protests at the campus,” in favor of Yeshiva University.

According to Kraft, both Snoop Dogg and Brady agreed to do the ad pro bono when he presented them with the idea. The Patriots owner said he selected the two figures because of their “different backgrounds,” hoping that seeing the two figures with large followings in their independent spheres would connect the message to a broad audience.

“They feel like I do that there’s something going on in this country,” said Kraft. “They both thanked me for putting them together in this situation so they could share this message with the American people.”