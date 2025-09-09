Lessons from Red Lobster

How one Jewish nonprofit captured a quarter of its market, and why funders should take note

Everyone loves a good comeback story, and lately I’ve been following one of the unlikeliest: Red Lobster’s.

Yes, that Red Lobster.

Just months ago, the company was circling the drain: struggling with debt and declining foot traffic, and the butt of public mockery over its “Endless Shrimp” debacle. Bankruptcy followed. But in August 2024 came a new CEO with a bold yet simple plan: double down on what they do best.

“There’s a lot of chain restaurants,” CEO Damola Adamolekun told The Breakfast Club podcast, “[but] there’s only one that serves lobster and crab the way we do.”

Rather than relying on promo campaigns and gimmicks, Adamolekun went back to basics: cut costs, push excellent customer service and listen to what the audience wants. Turns out, Red Lobster customers want… lobster.

His strategy is paying off. Today, the once-struggling seafood chain has gone viral on Tiktok with a huge new fan base. In a recent interview, Adamolekun proudly announced that Red Lobster now buys 25% of all lobster caught in North America.

At first, I laughed. Then I realized, he’s making a serious point: When you control that much of a market, it means you’re not just in the game — you’re shaping it. You’re influencing everything from sourcing to pricing to public perception.

As a nonprofit CEO, I’m constantly looking to the for-profit world for inspiration on how to be a better leader and run a better organization. And Red Lobster’s story caught my attention with some clear parallels to how we’ve built the Jewish Grad Organization.

Stick to basics and know your customers

Parts of the Jewish communal world still seem to believe that the best way to get young people through the door is through promotions and gimmicks, the kosher equivalent of “Endless Shrimp.” Niche “innovative” programs and pet projects that grab headlines for the foundations who sponsor them, but which few young people are actually interested in. These initiatives tend to be costly relative to their impact and achieve no meaningful market saturation.

At JGO, we’ve taken a different path.

For 14 years, we’ve been flying under the radar, quietly building Jewish life for graduate students on 156 campuses across North America. Our model is decentralized and student-driven: We support and train volunteer campus leaders who help shape the Jewish life that fits their grad school communities. We offer high-quality support, real listening and a network that allows Jewish pride and leadership to flourish on campus and beyond.

Like Red Lobster’s new CEO, we’ve doubled down on what actually works. Our bread-and-butter programs are Shabbat dinners, leadership training, Jewish learning, professional networking and mentorship. They may not be flashy, but they’re authentic, scalable, affordable — and exactly what our audience wants.

Jewish grad students have always been busy, but today, they’re under pressure. They’re navigating intense academic environments and planning their futures, all while facing increasing antisemitism on campus and in professional settings. Many feel invisible, isolated or unsure where they belong.

Own your market

While the “Jewish grad student market” may not be featured on CNBC, it’s real, and it’s vital. These are the future leaders of our communities, our synagogues, our boardrooms and our families.

Estimates suggest there are about 43,000 Jewish graduate students in North America. Last year alone, JGO engaged 10,500 of them, roughly 25% of the total population. That’s Red Lobster–level market share.

Capturing 25% of your market in the Jewish nonprofit world should never go unnoticed. But what’s most remarkable is how we’ve built all this without major institutional backing. We’ve done it without the flash — no gimmicks, no viral campaigns, just a laser focus on what we do best: creating meaningful, empowering Jewish experiences for grad students, wherever they are. While other initiatives draw multi-million-dollar investments for programs that rarely outlast the grant cycle, JGO relied on a lean team, efficient operations, entrepreneurial hustle and, above all, a passionate community of grassroots supporters. Our student leaders and partners are driven by one belief: Jewish grad students matter. They deserve Jewish community, too, and they need it now more than ever.

Unlike in the business world, we’ll never be satisfied without engaging the other 75% of the market. We’re hungry to reach every Jewish grad student and give them an opportunity to connect. That will take more than just our own grit and passion. It will take buy-in from the broader Jewish community.

Our success shows what’s possible even with limited resources. With serious investment in Jewish grad students, the impact will be transformative.

The same way Red Lobster staked its comeback on owning its market, it’s time we, as a Jewish community, recognize the potential, and the urgency, of investing in this one.

Dave Sorani is the CEO of the Jewish Grad Organization.