JFNA, Conference of Presidents aim to bring 30,000 to ‘Stand Together’ — five days after election 

Organizers says gathering is meant to demonstrate support for Israel, appreciation for allies in fight against antisemitism and — above all — unity

This weekend, five days after a divisive national election, tens of thousands of Jews and supporters from across North America will gather in Washington, D.C., in support of Israel, in appreciation for allies in the fight against antisemitism and — most importantly, — in a show of communal unity, Eric Fingerhut, CEO and president of JFNA told eJewishPhilanthropy.

“We don’t have time for disunity. We don’t have time for a postelection period to further divide us,” Fingerhut said.

The gathering, organized by the Jewish Federation of North America, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and dozens of other Jewish organizations, comes roughly a year after the same groups held the “March for Israel” on the National Mall, which they said was the largest Israel rally in American history, with nearly 300,000 people in attendance.

The “Stand Together” event scheduled for Sunday is expected to draw some 30,000 participants — roughly a tenth the size of last year’s march — and will also be held in a less public location: Nationals Park.

“It’s a stand-together moment for strength and for resilience and for unity,” Fingerhut said.

This change of location reflects the goals of this year’s rally, as well as different circumstances from last year. This year, for instance, Congress will not be in session during the time of the event. Last year’s march was also held on a weekday, specifically to take place when Congress was in session.

Attendees will also be required to order a ticket in advance.

All of this makes the “Stand Together” rally a more secure event and also limits the ability of protesters to disrupt the proceedings — something that would be more difficult in an open event on the National Mall.

The event, taking place immediately prior to JFNA’s annual General Assembly, will also be a moment to thank allies of the Jewish community, the military, and the U.S. government for their support, William Daroff, CEO of Conference of Presidents, told eJP.

While much of American life is divisive, coming together in support of each other and Israel is a unifying factor, Daroff said. “We are one people, and we are stronger when we speak as one. And bottom line, that’s why we’re doing this event.”

To demonstrate that unity, the organizers will host and honor politicians from both parties — Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), and Rep. Virgina Foxx (R-NC). Jewish and Israeli musicians, including Idan Raichel, will also be featured, as will John Ondrasik, better known by his stage name, Five for Fighting, who has written two songs about the Oct. 7 terror attacks. The event will be emceed by Emmy- and Grammy Award-winner, Tiffany Haddish.