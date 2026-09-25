Investor Leon Black can’t give his money because of Epstein ties, biographer says

In an interview at 92NY, William D. Cohan, who wrote a new book on the Apollo cofounder, calls it a double standard, considering acceptance of convicted financier Michael Milken

Leon Black, the Apollo Global Management co-founder who fell from grace amid revelations about his long-standing, close relationship with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, cannot find organizations to accept money from his sizable family foundation, William D. Cohan, the author of a new book about Black, said earlier this month in an onstage interview at the 92NY.

“He’s got a billion dollars in his foundation that he’s having trouble giving away because people don’t want it,” Cohan said, citing conversations that he had with Black for the book, Money to Burn.

“OK, so now you know who to call,” quipped his interviewer, journalist Aaron Ross Sorkin.

In an interview at 92NY, William D. Cohan, who wrote a new book on Apollo co-founder Leon Black, said Black has "a billion dollars in his foundation that he’s having trouble giving away because people don’t want it" due to his Epstein ties.



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In the past, Black has supported a number of Jewish causes, including creating the Jewish studies chair at his alma mater, Dartmouth College, as well as donations to UJA-Federation of New York, Birthright Israel, AIPAC and the Park Ave Synagogue Educational Center, among others. He also funded the creation of the “Jewish Lives” series of biographies of Jewish figures through Yale University Press.

Cohan, whose book about Black was released earlier this month, made the remark in response to a question from Sorkin about Black’s relationship with financier Michael Milken, who pleaded guilty to securities fraud in the 1990s, served a nearly two-year prison sentence and received a lifetime ban from securities trading, but who has emerged from the legal scandal largely unscathed in the public eye.

“He’s like fully redeemed. Nobody even remembers what he did in the end,” Cohan said. “I do have a problem with that. … And Leon has not been convicted of anything and yet is a social outcast.”

Black maintained a yearslong relationship with Epstein, providing him with tens of millions of dollars over the years, including after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a teenage girl. These payments were nominally for tax and financial assistance but which The New York Times reported were also used by Epstein to pay off women with whom Black had sexual relationships. Last week, the House of Representatives voted to find Black in contempt for defying its subpoenas for him to testify in its investigation into Epstein.

The issue of the Epstein case and the close ties that many prominent Jewish figures had to him — most notably Les Wexner, but also Thomas Pritzker and others — has riled the Jewish community since details began emerging about the case more than a decade ago. Much of this has been directed toward Wexner, whose eponymous fellowships have been a mainstay of the Jewish professional world for decades.