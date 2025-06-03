Charedi Impact Philanthropy partners with Daily Giving, will perform due diligence on Israeli nonprofits

During a five-day mission in Israel, Dr. Jonathan Donath, who co-founded the online donation platform Daily Giving in 2019, announced that his organization was partnering with Charedi Impact Philanthropy, which will begin conducting due diligence on its behalf.

“We are the stewards of the tzedakah money of over 21,000 people, and we take that very seriously,” Donath said, during the trip with top donors to visit Daily Giving beneficiaries. “In the U.S.A., we have a strong team of volunteer lawyers who do due diligence for us. In Israel, it is much harder to be confident to be sure the nonprofits are doing the right thing. But Charedi Impact does really good due diligence on the financial side for Israeli nonprofits. We wanted to use someone very reputable to help do due diligence, and Charedi Impact is the perfect partner.”

Charedi Impact Philanthropy launched last year as a platform for giving within the Haredi community. According to its founder, Aaron Kampf, a career professional in the Haredi philanthropy field, the initiative looks to serve as a resource for everyone interested in Haredi philanthropy — both funders from within the community and non-Haredi donors looking to donate to Haredi causes. The overall goal is to raise the level of efficacy and professionalism in the field of Haredi philanthropy, which is considerable — amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars annually, according to some estimates — but is generally characterized by direct donations from individual donors to organizations and institutions.

Currently Daily Giving, which enables individuals to perform the mitzvah of tzedakah daily by contributing as little as $1 and pooling these donations to support a different Jewish charity each day, has some 70 organizations in its diverse portfolio, each receiving donations of approximately $100,000 a year on a rotation basis, he said. There are an additional 700 organizations that have asked to be on its list, many in Israel requiring proper due diligence work, said Donath.

“We have people from all over, and we map out the field. At a very basic level, we look for clarity, impact, how to allocate resources strategically for the best outcomes,” Kampf told eJewishPhilanthropy last week at a joint event hosted by Charedi Impact Philanthropy and Daily Giving.

Since it was founded, the Daily Giving platform has donated about $23.5 million to nonprofits in the varied areas of rehabilitation, food security, substance abuse, support for the elderly and violence against women.

“When I give to tzedakah, it doesn’t have to be to people who are like me,” Sam Friedland of Monsey, N.Y., a Daily Giving board member and owner of the Amazing Savings retail chain. “It is for people who are poor or hungry or sick. I want to help anybody who needs help.”The Daily Giving mission included visits to United Hatzalah, Migdal Or, Ezer Mizion, KodCode and the ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran rehabilitation village. In southern Israel, they were accompanied by a Nova music festival survivor as they visited the Nova Memorial outside of Kibbutz Re’im, the Sderot police station and the bomb shelter where Aner Shapira was killed after lobbing back seven grenades at the Hamas terrorists and from which Hersh Goldberg-Polin was kidnapped.