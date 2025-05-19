At WJC gala, Huckabee denies U.S-Israel ‘divorce,’ quipping ‘neither of us could afford the alimony’

American Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee sought to assuage concerns of a growing disconnect between the United States and Israel on Sunday night, affirming the bond between the two countries and referring to Jerusalem as Washington’s only “true partner.”

Huckabee’s remarks, which were delivered at the opening gala of the 17th Plenary Assembly of the World Jewish Congress, came after President Donald Trump visited the Middle East last week without a stop in Israel and as an anticipated visit to the country by Vice President J.D. Vance was called off.

“Don’t listen to those who say that there is an impending divorce with the State of Israel. We can’t afford a divorce. We will live as partners for peace and prosperity,” Huckabee said, noting the common enemies shared by Israel and the U.S., chiefly Iran.

“Let me be clear, one of the reasons there will never be a divorce between the United States and Israel is because neither of us can afford to pay the alimony if we ever split up,” he said, drawing laughs from the crowd. Huckabee explained that the costs of a “divorce” would be in the loss of military and intelligence cooperation. “If we don’t understand how much we depend upon each other, we will both fall. We will never allow that to happen because we can’t afford to quit on each other. We need each other. We will stay together.”

Huckabee also emphasized that Trump will not permit Iran to have nuclear weapons. “They are not going to enrich, they are going to have total dismantlement, and those are the words that he has said,” Huckabee said. “So, whatever they are discussing, those are the criteria that the president has set forth. Even if they said they agree to it — Do we believe them? That becomes the next big question. Do we believe them? They haven’t kept anything they’ve said for 46 years.”

The gathering — held in Israel for the first time since 2009 — marked the official launch of the WJC’s highest decision-making forum, bringing together more than 300 Jewish leaders and representatives from over 70 countries. Over the course of two days, the Congress will hear from a number of experts — though it will pointedly not hear from representatives of the Israeli government, which is in part a response to the government’s antisemitism conference earlier this year, which included far-right European lawmakers against the wishes of European Jewish leaders. On Monday, the WJC will hold its main plenary session.

In his keynote remarks at the gala, newly appointed WJC Israel Region Chair Sylvan Adams, spoke out against Qatar and Iran, both of which he said were behind “well-funded decades-long” investing of “trillions in demonizing Israel and the Jewish people” whose results were seen in the anti-Israel demonstrations on campuses and cities.

Adams also specifically criticized Qatar for its support of Hamas and its propaganda networks. “Let us be clear. Qatar is not our friend. It shelters the Hamas billionaires who planned [the] Oct. 7 [terror attaacks]. If they wanted peace, they would hand them over and begin real hostage negotiations,” he said. “These despicable scoundrels could have perhaps been taken to the American prison facility in Guantanamo Bay as Hamas killed, kidnapped and brutalized American citizens during their barbaric rampage in the Oct. 7 massacre. With these groups properly incarcerated, would that have been a better way to start the negotiation for the release of our hostages?”

Attending the opening gala was Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, who was among the guests on Wednesday at Lusail Palace in Doha, Qatar, greeting Trump and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, Lauder has held multiple discussions with Qatari officials, primarily focused on trying to secure the release of the hostages in Gaza.

Sylvan also said that Iran, whom he described as “Qatar’s friend,” represented an “existential threat” to Israel because of its “nefarious” nuclear program. He addressed Huckabee personally and urged him to let Trump know that the only deal with Iran that would be acceptable for Israel is one where Iran’s ability to enrich uranium is “verifiably destroyed and eliminated” — amid reports of a possible agreement between the U.S. and Iran that would permit the latter to maintain a civil nuclear enrichment program.

In a surprise appearance, Israeli singer Eden Golan performed at the gala, a day after the Eurovision Song Contest, in which she competed on behalf of Israel last year.

“Standing here tonight, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude — for the unwavering support I’ve felt from Jewish communities around the world,” Golan said before singing her Eurovision entry from last year, “Hurricane.”

“I’m especially moved to be here just the night after Yuval Raphael’s extraordinary performance and courage at the Eurovision finals. Her story and her bravery in the face of hate remind us why we sing, why we stand, and why we keep going,” Golan said, referring to Israel’s performer in this year’s song contest, a survivor of the Oct. 7 attacks who came in second place.

At the gala, Adams, Huckabee and Lauder honored freed hostages Tal Shoham, his wife, Adi, and their children, Yahel and Naveh, with a special Israeli Resilience Award. Tal was released in February after 505 days in Hamas captivity, while Adi, Yael and Naveh Shoham were released as part of the first cease-fire in November 2023.

Tal Shoham urged the Jewish leaders to use their platforms to “demand this moral clarity” for the release of all the hostages.

“Today I see it as my mission to give the voice of my brothers,” he said, describing the psychological and physical torture he suffered as a hostage. “I stand before you with my heart still in Gaza, where 58 hostages remain captive. Through darkness, we witnessed the eternal light of our people. My family was saved. I was saved not just through hope, but through action. The ancient promise [that] all Jews are responsible for one another. As Jewish leaders gathered here today, you represent a tradition stretching back in history, never abandoning our brothers and sisters. All of you sitting here have the ability to move mountains, to influence policy and shape public opinion. Throughout our history, what has saved the Jewish people time and again? It’s not just prayer, but action. I ask you to be bold, creative and relentless.”