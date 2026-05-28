AJC sells its longtime Manhattan headquarters for $39 million

The organization tells eJP that it is relocating, but staying in New York City, as it sells its headquarters for the past 67 years

The American Jewish Committee is selling its longtime Manhattan headquarters to real estate developer Gary Barnett’s Extell Development for $39 million, the organization confirmed on Thursday.

The sale of the AJC building, which was first reported by the industry publication The Real Deal on Tuesday, appears to be linked to a larger development project two blocks away on Park Ave, though it is not immediately clear how.

“We took this step with an eye toward both the prudent management of our assets and to maximize our ability to engage in our vital advocacy work on behalf of the Jewish people and Israel,” an AJC spokesperson told eJewishPhilanthropy.

The organization confirmed that it was relocating, but did not say when it will do so or to where, but said it would remain in New York City.

“With that in mind, as we prepare to leave the building that has been our New York home for more than 60 years, we are not going far. We look forward to continuing our work here in New York, including engaging with local elected officials, partner communities and diplomats from around the world as we step into this next chapter,” the spokesperson said.

AJC has owned the 165 East 56th St. property since 1959. The building also contains the offices of a number of other Jewish organizations, including the Tikvah Fund, Harold Grinspoon Foundation and the Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation, among others. AJC confirmed that it informed the other organizations of its intentions to sell as well.