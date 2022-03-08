Your Daily Phil: Zelensky addresses Conference of Presidents + Lion of Judah raises $1 billion since launch

LION of judah

Jewish women philanthropists leading the way

“Half a century ago, two Jewish women in Miami, Norma Kipnis-Wilson and Toby Friedland, both of blessed memory, got together over a bagel and coffee to brainstorm ideas of how to raise funds to help the tens of thousands of Jews who were fleeing the Soviet Union each year and arriving in the United States. They decided to establish a new philanthropic program called the Lion of Judah, setting the threshold for participation at the cost of resettling a single family — $5,000. Before long, Jewish women across the country were engaged in a groundbreaking, transformational endeavor that, for the first time on such a large scale, mobilized women’s philanthropic capacity and their ability to change the world,” write Carolyn Gitlin and Shelly Kupfer, respectively chair and immediate past chair of the National Women’s Philanthropy board of The Jewish Federations of North America, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

$1 billion raised: “To date, more than a billion dollars has been raised through the Lion of Judah program to aid Jews in North America, in Israel and around the globe. Perhaps the most successful development vehicle of all time in the Jewish world, there are now no fewer than 18,000 Lions of Judah worldwide, with the minimum annual philanthropic gift still at $5,000. As the crisis in Ukraine looms, we still see how vital our philanthropy is to Jews around the globe. Today, we stand on the shoulders of the two extraordinary Jewish women who were the visionary founders of Lions of Judah, as we educate and inspire the women of today to follow in their footsteps.”

International Women’s Day: “As we celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 (a component of Women’s History Month in the United States), we find ourselves at a turning point in terms of the prominent place of Jewish women in the world of charitable giving… The world of philanthropy is waking up to the game-changing emergence of women as the largest and most influential group of charitable donors in our society.”

A tale of three cities: Boston, Haifa, Dnipro …the universal and particular in Jewish life

“An ideological divide seems to run through the heart of the American Jewish community,” writes Barry Shrage, former president of CJP, Greater Boston’s Jewish federation, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Particularists and universalists: “On one side the particularists who insist that Jewish survival requires greater emphasis on the particular priorities of Jewish life, saving Jews and saving Judaism, Jewish rescue in lands where Jews are in danger, the fight against antisemitism and support for Israel, Jewish culture and Jewish learning. On the other side, universalists who claim that Jewish life is all about “tikkun olam,” being a good person and making the world a better place, and advocacy for the poor and dispossessed. In the end our Jewish community needs to affirm the centrality of both. Understanding this duality is essential to understanding ourselves and the nature of our dual identity bound by two different covenantal experiences.

Rav Soloveitchik wrote: “We are members of an enigmatic covenantal community which was formed with our ancestor Abraham. Who was Abraham? What is this ‘enigmatic covenant’ and what can Abraham’s life teach us as we face the challenges of Jewish existence in the 21st century? Rav Soloveitchik differentiates the two covenants that define our existence as a Jewish people. The first is the ‘enigmatic covenant’ with Abraham — the Patriarchic Covenant — which seems to require nothing but brit millah — circumcision. The second is the clear legal contract at Sinai, which requires and commands everything else.”

