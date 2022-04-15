Your Daily Phil: Ukraine at your Seder table + N.C. rabbis link up

Good Friday morning!

Ed. note: In celebration of Passover, the next issue of Your Daily Philwill arrive on Monday, April 25. Chag kasher v’sameach!

Are Ukrainian refugees eating today’s “bread of affliction?” Are they, like the Israelites of old, fleeing for their lives from an oppressive ruler? Is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a modern-day plague? All of the above?

Those are the questions posed by a gamut of initiatives to give the victims of the war in Ukraine a special (figurative) place at tonight’s Seder tables worldwide. Haggadah supplements — short booklets that provide a modern spin on the traditional text — are nothing new, and this year a few of them seek to link Ancient Egypt and modern Ukraine. The same is true of suggested additions to the Seder plate. Other proposals urge Seder hosts to recall the crisis in their guest lists, their menus or their prayers.

A few such supplements come from the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) and HIAS, two Jewish aid groups that are providing material assistance in the region. One JDC supplementinstructs Seder-goers to call matzah “the bread we took with us when we rushed out of Egypt… to pursue life” like Ukrainian refugees are doing now. A HIAS supplement calls the Ukraine refugee crisis and others “??very real modern-day experiences of Exodus.” A prayer composed by Yeshiva University’s Sacks-Herenstein Center asks God to deliver Ukrainian refugees like God delivered the Israelites. Below, in this newsletter, Rabbi Julie Schonfeld suggests adding a fifth child, the refugee, to the Haggadah.

Several Seder plate additions have been suggested to recall Ukraine: The organization JewBelong proposed putting olives on the plate to symbolize peace, akin to an olive branch. And in the pages of eJewishPhilanthropy this week, Michael Witman of B’nai Jeshurun congregation in New York City suggested adding borscht, the Ukrainian beet soup, alongside the bitter herbs, haroset and parsley. In similar fashion, the World Union for Progressive Judaism says to add a beetroot. An essay at Haggadot[dot]com suggests adding sunflower seeds, to symbolize Ukraine’s national flower.

Later in the meal, some Seder participants may eat fair trade, kosher-for-Passover chocolate they ordered from Temple Sinai in Rhode Island, whose proceeds benefit Ukraine relief efforts (the ordering deadline has passed). Chabad offered shmura matzah to Jews — as a tribute to matzah factories in Ukraine — and also asks Jews to invite an extra guest to their Seders to represent a Ukrainian Jew who can’t attend one this year.

In New York, a UJA-Federation social media campaign, the #MatzahChallenge, asks users to post a photo of a matzah-based dish with that hashtag — with a donor giving $18 to Ukraine aid for every post. No word on whether UJA actually requires users to eat the matzah.