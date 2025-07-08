Your Daily Phil: Wake of the flood: Jewish groups scramble to aid Texas Hill Country
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we spotlight the Jewish community’s reactions to this weekend’s deadly flooding in Texas, and examine a new report on the use of sexual violence in the Oct. 7 terror attacks. We report on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to eschew a sit-down meeting with American Jewish leaders during his Washington trip, on a new $20 million donation to Bar-Ilan University for a STEM education program and on Jewish educators’ reactions to teachers unions’ opposition to antisemitism initiatives. We feature an opinion piece by Jennie Schaff about a project aiming to transform Jewish summer camp from luxury item to an accessible necessity. Also in this issue: Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove, Larry Platt and Steven Mark.
The Internal Revenue Service ruled yesterday that houses of worship can now endorse political candidates without losing their tax-exempt status.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Washington trip continues today.
After a weekend of deadly flash floods in Central Texas, Rabbi Yossi Marrus of Chabad of Boerne spent Monday driving between fire stations. The closest Chabad to the flood zone, he’s been checking on Jewish families in the Texas Hill Country, and providing supplies for local first responders after the flood damaged numerous trucks and firehouses — be it refrigerators or new gear.
“Yesterday it was socks,” he told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim on Monday afternoon.
Chabad of Boerne is among several Jewish organizations responding after the Guadalupe River swelled over 26 feet in under an hour early Friday morning, killing at least 104 people and devastating areas of Kerrville and neighboring Texas counties.
“It’s kind of like a war zone,” said Marrus. “The devastation is very, very real. It’s really terrible.”
Shalom Austin — a hub of Jewish life in Austin, Texas, consisting of a Jewish federation, JCC, Jewish family service and Jewish community foundation — launched an emergency fundraising campaign in the wake of the crisis. Within less than 24 hours the campaign raised over $70,500, according to the umbrella organization. “The funds will provide urgent relief and recovery for those affected by the recent Central Texas flooding,” the organization said.
At least one Jewish family, the Eliashars, were rescued by a neighbor in the predawn hours of Saturday as the flood waters reached their home in Jonestown, on the shores of Lake Travis, washing away “the house, their car, and everything they owned,” according to a fundraising campaign that was launched over the weekend and has so far raised nearly $94,000.
With support from local Jewish organizations and Chabad Lubavitch headquarters, Marrus has been checking on the roughly 120 Jewish families Chabad is aware of in the Hill Country. As the situation develops, case managers from Shalom Austin’s Jewish Family Service are also working to identify the community’s needs, the organization said.
In the immediate aftermath of the flood, Marrus’ Chabad has been purchasing supplies and providing emotional support to first responders. But with rescue efforts still ongoing, it will take time before there is full clarity on what support is needed, he added.
“We’re still in the stage where there’s just a lot of chaos,” he told eJP. “In the coming days and weeks, we’re going to be able to do a lot more… Right now, wherever we are, we see crews with chainsaws, cutting down trees, trying to clear the area. So again, we’re just trying to be attentive to what it is that they may need from us.”
Dozens remain unaccounted for as search and rescue teams continue to scour the area. At least 11 of those still missing are campers and staff members from Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp in Kerr County where at least 27 have already been confirmed dead from the flood.
The tragedy has ricocheted throughout the camping world, with many Jewish camps issuing statements of support and assessing their own weather protocols in the aftermath. Two nearby Jewish camps — the Union for Reform Judaism’s Greene Family Camp and Camp Young Judaea Texas — were not hit by the flood as they are located on higher ground.
“The tragedy at Camp Mystic and the heartbreaking deaths of beloved camp leaders Jane Ragsdale of Heart O’ the Hills and Dick Eastland of Camp Mystic have reverberated through the camping world,” the Foundation for Jewish Camp said. “To the communities impacted, we want you to know: You are not alone. Across the country, Jewish camps, leaders, alumni and families are holding you in our thoughts and prayers.”
LEGAL CASE
New report by Israeli NGO finds systematic sexual violence by Hamas in Oct. 7 attacks
A report released by The Dinah Project on Tuesday that seeks to “set the record straight” on the sexual assaults that occurred during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on southern Israel found that the terror group systematically used sexual violence as a tactical weapon of war, acts that the report argues constitute crimes against humanity. The study, which was led by legal and feminist experts and has been compiled into a book, offers a new evidentiary and legal framework to prosecute such crimes as its authors call on international bodies to hold the perpetrators accountable, reports Jewish Insider’s Tamara Zieve for eJewishPhilanthropy.
The painful truth: The 80-page report, “A Quest for Justice: October 7 and Beyond,” is described by its authors as the most comprehensive legal analysis to date of the sexual and gender-based crimes committed during the-Hamas led attacks, and afterwards against hostages in captivity. It argues that the acts of sexual violence committed constitute crimes against humanity and that the acts were not isolated, but deliberate, widespread and systematic. The authors call for the development of a new legal protocol to handle cases of sexual violence in armed conflicts. The report was presented on Tuesday to Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog at a press event at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. “The report presents the truth as it is — shocking, painful, but necessary. On behalf of all those who were affected, we are committed to continuing to fight until their cry is heard everywhere and until justice is done,” Herzog said.
STATE VISIT
Netanyahu will again not sit down with American Jewish leaders during D.C. trip
During Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip to Washington this week, he is again not scheduled to hold a sit-down meeting with the heads of American Jewish organizations — a once-standard practice for Israeli leaders during official visits to the United States, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Once more: This marks Netanyahu’s second visit in a row in which he has forgone such meetings with American Jewish leaders. William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told eJewishPhilanthropy that no sit-down meeting was on the books as of Monday. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.
EXCLUSIVE
Haron Dahan Foundation donates $20M to Bar-Ilan U. to boost STEM for Israeli teens
The Haron Dahan Foundation donated $20 million to Israel’s Bar-Ilan University to “significantly expand” a program run by the university that encourages children throughout Israel to study STEM subjects, the university told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross. The donation for the Dahan Youth Program was announced yesterday at a dedication ceremony for the university’s new main entrance, which was named the Aharon and Rachel Dahan Gate in recognition of the Dahan family’s significant contributions to the school over the years.
Personal experience: The funding is meant to grow the program, which currently reaches more than 8,000 students ages 9-17 across Israel. The program includes two tracks: one to improve STEM programs in under-resourced schools and one for gifted students to enhance their STEM education. At the ribbon-cutting event, Zipora Schorr, a representative of the Dahan Foundation, said the organization’s support for underprivileged children came from Aharon Dahan’s own experiences. “He came from poverty in Tiberias, but he never forgot where he started,” Schorr said. “He believed in peace, in unity and in building a future where all kinds of people can learn and grow together.”
EDUCATION CONSTERNATION
As teachers unions target ADL and oppose antisemitism bill, Jewish educators sound the alarm
A grassroots campaign urging educators to stop using teaching materials from the Anti-Defamation League reached the highest levels of K-12 education over the weekend. Inside a packed conference hall in Portland, Ore., the thousands of delegates who make up the governing body of the National Education Association — the largest teachers union in the country — passed a measure that bars the union from using, endorsing or publicizing any materials from the ADL, reports Gabby Deutch for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
School ties: The NEA’s adoption of a measure targeting the leading Jewish civil rights organization may be an escalation, but it is only the most recent example of antisemitism — and divisive politics surrounding the war in Gaza — spilling into K-12 education, and teachers unions in particular. Just this week, the largest teachers union in California, a 300,000-person NEA affiliate, published a letter urging state senators to vote against a bill focused on fighting and preventing antisemitism. In May, the state assembly voted unanimously to approve the bill. But the bill’s fate is now in jeopardy as senators face pressure from one of the state’s most powerful unions to reject it.
LAUNCHPAD FOR JEWISH LIFE
Answering Dan Senor’s call with Project Campfire
“In his 45th annual ‘State of World Jewry Address’ back in May, Dan Senor issued a powerful challenge to those of us in Jewish philanthropy: If we want to shape a vibrant Jewish future, we must invest in the institutions that build identity and connection. Chief among those, he argued, is Jewish summer camp,” writes Jennie I. Schaff, CEO of the Max and Marian Farash Charitable Foundation in Rochester, N.Y., in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Jewish camp for all: “We launched Project Campfire in 2024 with one clear goal: to make Jewish camp not just available but expected — a natural part of growing up Jewish in Rochester… Our aim with Project Campfire is not just to help the families who were already planning to send their kids to camp. We’re going beyond that and aiming to reach families who may not have considered Jewish camp at all and who may not be connected to a synagogue or affiliated, or for whom Jewish camp might have never been on their radar. We’re flipping the script. Jewish camp should be the first thing families think of when they plan their summer; something they only say no to if it truly doesn’t fit, not because they didn’t know it was even an option.”
Gender Wars: In Inside Philanthropy, Christina Gordon emphasizes that charitable giving focused on girls and women is both an extremely small portion of philanthropic dollars today and an important resource for benefiting society as a whole. “A troubling narrative has gained traction: that men and boys are somehow more disadvantaged than women and girls, and that the focus on women’s issues has somehow left men behind. This framing is not only inaccurate, it’s dangerous. It disregards critical data and obscures the persistent, systemic gender inequalities women continue to face in nearly every sector of society. We must acknowledge the very real struggles many boys and men face. But equity isn’t a zero-sum game. Supporting women and girls uplifts entire families and communities. It remains one of the most powerful investments we can make, socially and economically. The data tells us so, and philanthropy must listen… Let’s not be misled by divisive rhetoric that pits genders against each other. Instead, let’s double down on what we know is true: Investing in women and girls delivers unmatched returns. Women reinvest up to 90% of their income into their families and communities. They are not just beneficiaries of philanthropy, they are its most effective amplifiers.” [InsidePhilanthropy]
Give Supporters a Role: In a blog post for Get Fully Funded, a coaching website for fundraisers and nonprofit professionals, Nikki DeFalco shares ways to involve supporters in raising money for the cause they care about. “Sometimes, donating money to a worthy cause just doesn’t feel like enough. Your most loyal and invested supporters often want to do more for your nonprofit and its mission. Some people volunteer, attend events, or donate in-kind items or services to your cause. Others, however, discover they can generate significantly more impact by becoming fundraisers themselves. With the right tools and encouragement, any passionate supporter can raise awareness and funds for your organization, all while deepening their connection to your cause… By making fundraising more interactive, accessible, and social, you can turn interested supporters into long-term advocates.” [GetFullyFunded]
Jewish community security groups and congressional Democrats are raising concerns about the Department of Homeland Security’s plans to slash 75% of the staff for the department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports…
A delegation of European imams and other Muslim leaders visited Israel this week, which included a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog yesterday, as part of a tour organized by the ELNET organization…
Israel barred the entry of Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss, a leader of the fringe anti-Zionist Neturei Karta sect, after he met with Iran’s foreign minister in Brazil…
The New York Jewish Week spotlights an independent minyan, Darkhei Noam, in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, which is scrambling for a new prayer space after the school that it used declared bankruptcy…
In Haaretz, Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove calls on American Jews to hold protests against the ongoing war in Gaza, noting that in the past he has come out against such demonstrations…
Psychoanalyst Dr. Anna Ornstein, who as a teenager survived the Holocaust and would go on to pioneer a school of thought in her field that prioritized empathy, died last Wednesday at 98…
Larry Platt has been named the next chair of the board of directors of Los Angeles’ American Jewish University…
Steven Mark has been named chief development officer of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, and Dana Asher has been named co-director of marketing and communications, both of them starting on July 14…
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hands President Donald Trump a letter that he wrote recommending Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize last night during a dinner in the Blue Room of the White House.
Executive vice president of the Atlantic Council, Jenna H. Ben-Yehuda…
