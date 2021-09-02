Your Daily Phil: Sheryl Sandberg shares her approach to tzedakah + Convening female scholars

BRIGHT FUTURE

A new beginning

eJP Archives

“I’ve always wondered if the phrase ‘New Beginning’ was tautological, like the phrase ‘very unique.’ But this time of the year, during the Jewish High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, it is tradition to begin anew. Jews are called on to examine our past, reflect on our actions, our interactions, our relationships, and ourselves, and prepare for a fresh start. If our name is chosen to be written into the Book of Life — we will be chosen to live on, to be, in fact, born again,” writes Misha Galperin, CEO of the National Museum of American Jewish History, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Miracles: “As Albert Einstein said, ‘There are two ways to live your life. You can live as if nothing is a miracle. You can live as if everything is a miracle.’ Even as someone who has had so many renewals, I can’t help but think about what has just transpired — in time for the Days of Awe — to the National Museum of American Jewish History, where I serve as CEO, in terms other than ‘miraculous’ and, indeed, ‘awesome.’”

Exit from bankruptcy: “On September 1 (Elul 24th, 5781), our exit plan was confirmed by the court, and in just a few short weeks (Tishri 5782), we will have officially emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. We went into the reorganization process on March 1, 2020 with approximately $30 million in debt and are emerging with a plan that essentially eliminates the museum’s debt thanks to the extraordinary generosity of our former trustee Mitchell Morgan and his family, and a group of NMAJH’s friends, including other former and current museum trustees.”

Where do we go from here: “One major idea we are pursuing is for NMAJH to be integrated into the Smithsonian Institution — America’s national museum system. A bipartisan cohort of 23 U.S. senators and 37 members of Congress representing 26 states have already endorsed this idea and signed letters to the respective Appropriations bodies of both congressional chambers to urge its implementation… Adoption by the Smithsonian would underscore for all Americans the importance of the role Jews play in our nation’s history as a community and in collaboration with neighbors of all faiths and backgrounds.”

THE ANOMALY

Teaming up with our past and future selves (Rosh Hashanah 5782)

Shutterstock

“Who would we be if we had made different choices? If we’d told that secret, left that relationship, written that book?”asks Andrés Spokoiny, president and CEO of Jewish Funders Network, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

L’Anomalie: “That’s the question at the heart of L’Anomalie (The Anomaly), the book by Herve Le Tellier that won France’s prestigious ‘Prix Goncourt.’ A mix of philosophical novel, science fiction, human comedy and social critique, L’Anomalie explores what happens when a flight en route from Paris to New York in March 2021 is caught in a monster storm over the U.S. coast. Flight AF006, a 747, manages to navigate out of the cumulus nimbus and land safely at JFK Airport, but through a bizarre quantic phenomenon, a copy of the plane is created. That second version of Flight AF006, with all its passengers and crew, emerges out of the storm in June, a few months after the ‘original’ plane had landed.”

Cheshbon nefesh: “In L’Anomalie, one of the simple yet disconcerting features of the encounters between the two ‘copies’ is their honesty. The copy is you, so he will know if you are lying; he knows your tricks, your denials, your defense mechanisms, your complexes and your most hidden secrets. And that is strangely liberating. As you do your ‘cheshbon nefesh,’ your accounting of the soul during the High Holidays, what’s the point of lying to yourself? You are finally talking to somebody with whom you don’t have to pretend, or brag or hide or mislead. Paraphrasing the Yom Kippur liturgy, ‘What can we say before You… for You know both the hidden and the revealed… You know all the secrets of our hearts.’”

