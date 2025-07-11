Your Daily Phil: War breaks out inside Friends of the IDF

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

The emerging allegations of dysfunction, mismanagement and toxic work environment at the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces have, if nothing else, provided ample ammunition to the growing chorus of anti-establishment voices in the Jewish community who are calling for wholesale reform of world Jewry’s organizations and institutions.

The growing claims against FIDF paint a picture of a bloated, wasteful bureaucracy, of leaders who are more concerned with their organization than the cause it represents, of a jarring dissonance between the stunning amounts of money raised over the past two years and the unaddressed, growing needs of Israeli soldiers and their families.

Though always present in communal discourse, the tear-it-all-down-and-start-again voices have gained strength since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks and the subsequent rise in global antisemitism, and not without cause. In Israel, the public lost faith in the state institutions after the attack, both as security forces failed to anticipate the assault and as the government then failed to effectively care for the tens of thousands of Israelis who were forced to flee their homes in the aftermath. In the United States, as antisemitism erupted across the country, many American Jews blamed their communal organizations, seeing them as responsible for failing to protect them.

Legacy institutions, with their galas and boards and committees and well-paid executives, are an easy target. These established organizations have often failed to defend their size and bureaucracy, or even acknowledge that alongside the stability and internal checks that they provide, those things do make them slower to react and pivot in an emergency. Even CEO salaries are meant to be justified: Qualified, competent, dedicated people deserve to be paid accordingly, or they will find a position that they find to be more financially suitable. In the case of FIDF, whose CEO earns one of the higher salaries in the Jewish nonprofit world, the issue becomes relevant once it emerges that the true work of the CEO is being done by the board chair.

But even before this emerging scandal — given the scope, maybe scandals is more appropriate — FIDF has been in the crosshairs of these anti-establishment figures. As hundreds of thousands of Israelis were called up to the reserves, many found that their equipment was lacking or substandard. As the military was slow to provide gear, many units turned to crowdfunding, and a number of grassroots organizations quickly sprang up to provide things such as tactical helmets, ceramic vests, boots, winter gear and even drones to soldiers on the frontlines. FIDF did not.

The organization, which was created in 1981, pointed out — correctly — that its official mandate, the arrangement it has with Israel’s Defense Ministry, prevents it from providing tactical gear directly to troops. It can provide military ambulances, create mental health centers, offer scholarships to veterans, buy apartments for lone soldiers and build clubhouses and gymnasia on military bases, but it can’t supply helmets. And yet, despite this, many of its advertisements and marketing campaigns do give an unjustified impression of direct assistance to front-line troops. And it is not as though all non-equipment-related challenges facing soldiers and their families have been addressed.

So when allegations emerge of tens of thousands of dollars spent on first-class tickets, on luxury hotel stays, on retreats for employees in far-flung locales during wartime — the critics’ claims that FIDF is unnecessary and outdated start to ring true, and that damages not only the organization but the soldiers and military families whom it is meant to serve. Helmets and drones for soldiers are undoubtedly important, but post-traumatic stress disorder treatment is too, and there will be less philanthropic funding for those types of services if donors believe that their money is instead going to five-star hotel stays for executives.

While the external critics’ accusations against the organization have grown stronger, it is important to note that of the former employees who spoke to eJP over the past week and a half — some of whom had been fired, others others felt compelled to leave after experiencing abuse — none of them, not one, questioned the need for FIDF. Their criticism was directed at the mismanagement and the new “poisonous” culture, not at the existence of the organization.

As one source — a former employee and longtime donor — put it: “It’s a beautiful organization for what they do for the IDF, but it’s the wrong people running it.”