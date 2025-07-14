Your Daily Phil: How to fix the ‘Friends of’ model in wake of FIDF controversy
The Friends of the Israel Defense Forces national board will vote on the continued tenure of its chair, Morey Levovitz, on Wednesday, following a meeting on the matter last Thursday, sources told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
FIDF’s top leaders have faced growing scrutiny following the leak of an internal investigation, alleging dysfunction and a toxic work environment. Since the report was leaked, former and current employees and lay leaders have come forward, telling eJP that the organization has also mismanaged sexual harassment complaints and used misleading fundraising techniques.
The board scheduled a meeting on Thursday to discuss the chairmanship of Levovitz, whom the internal probe found has been acting as the de facto head of the organization, not the CEO, Rabbi Steve Weil. Levovitz’s chairmanship is due to end in September, unless it is extended.
In the meeting, the board opted to delay a vote on the matter, scheduling it for Wednesday. Removing Levovitz would require a supermajority of the 59-person board. Since Thursday, supporters and detractors on and off the board have been contacting members to sway their votes, sources told eJP.
On Sunday, in his weekly video briefing for FIDF supporters, Weil addressed the growing controversy in the organization, in some of his first public comments on the matter. He largely refrained from discussing the findings of the internal probe or the allegations made to eJP, focusing instead on criticisms made by an activist, Daniel Mael, who runs a competing fundraising organization for Israeli troops.
In his remarks, Weil denied any impropriety by Levovitz, whom he called “a man of impeccable integrity, a man of incredible honesty.”
Weil did address a specific area raised in the internal probe, the selection of an exclusive travel provider, Ortra, which sources connected to the organization told eJP charged a higher price than alternatives and is run by a close acquaintance of Levovitz. “Our chairman had owned a travel agency, amongst other businesses, and we went to him when we were looking at different options. He shared with us — didn’t force, didn’t tell, had no person gain whatsoever — but he felt that there was a travel agency, Ortra, that had, on the one hand, impeccable integrity, incredibly honest people, and as well, they would give pricing line item, itemized like a menu,” Weil said, adding that there was no “gain or financial kickback” for Levovitz.
Weil’s claim that Levovitz “didn’t force” the organization to exclusively use Ortra runs counter to comments made by former FIDF employees, who told eJP that the chairman both demanded that the organization use Ortra’s services and punished the director of an FIDF chapter for using a different agency on one of her missions.
NATIONAL TREASURE
Jerusalem museum highlights local icon, actor-singer Yehoram Gaon, in new exhibit
When Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion approached the directors of the Tower of David Jerusalem Museum with the proposal to curate an exhibition honoring the legacy of his longtime friend, legendary singer, actor and public personality Yehoram Gaon, they felt both honored and torn, Eilat Lieber, the museum’s director and chief curator, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky as the museum prepared for the official opening last Wednesday of the exhibit. “It’s about music and it’s something happy,” Lieber said. “While on the other hand, this is a very difficult time, the news doesn’t let up. Each time we actually enter an… understanding that it is not over yet, and then, of course, there was the war with Iran.” After long deliberations, they decided that, maybe especially because of the difficult times Israel has been facing for the past 21 months, this was the right time to put together such an exhibit highlighting the cultural icon whose musical and theatrical works have spanned Israel’s history and been so intertwined with national events over the past 77 years.
Always there: With its interplay between personal and collective memory, the exhibit is meant to help Israelis take a look at themselves in the mirror for a moment and remember who they are, said curator Tal Kobo. “Especially in such tense times and periods of crisis, this is a kind of support where we can look back for a moment at our own past, at our own childhood, at the soundtrack of our lives, to the sights that we have seen, the plays that we have seen so we can remember who we are,” Kobo said. “In all the important crossroads of the history of the State of Israel, Yehoram has been there. This is one moment when we look back and tell ourselves that this is the journey we have passed.”
SUMMER LOVING
Jewish camp nostalgia hits the big screen in ‘The Floaters’
As summer heats up, Jewish adults looking for an escape from the fraught state of world Jewry may find themselves reflecting on a seemingly simpler time — getting competitive over color war or gaga ball and singing Debbie Friedman songs around a campfire at Jewish sleepaway camp. That sense of nostalgia for one’s Jewish summer camp years is doled out liberally in “The Floaters,” a new film that centers on the fictional Camp Daveed and a group of outsider teens called “floaters,” reports Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Art imitating life: “We try to push the movie beyond lox and bagels,” co-producer Shai Korman told JI, noting that he and his co-producers — his two sisters — specifically aimed to “put on-screen Jewish women that exemplified the Jewish women that raised us, that were leaders and mentors.” Camp Daveed is run by women, from camp director Mara to the camp’s rabbi, Rabbi Rachel. Several iconic films, such as “Wet Hot American Summer” and “Meatballs,” were also inspired by Jewish camps. But in “The Floaters,” “we talk about the rules of kashrut,” Korman said. “You see Orthodox and secular kids all together, reflecting the world we grew up in.”
READER RESPONDS
Don’t blame the ‘Friends of’ model — fix it
“A recent scandal at one of the community’s largest philanthropic organizations has reignited criticism of the entire ‘Friends of’ model — a network of American nonprofits that raise funds for Israeli institutions. But a failure of governance at one organization should not be mistaken for a failure of the model itself,” writes Karen L. Berman, CEO of American Friends of Sheba Medical Center, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Let’s do better, together: “At their best, ‘Friends of’ organizations are not just fundraisers — they are strategic partners in storytelling, accountability and advocacy. They help Israeli institutions communicate their impact in ways that resonate with American audiences, translate complex or technical work into emotionally compelling narratives and provide real-time feedback about donor expectations and philanthropic trends… To be sure, inconsistencies in reporting, management and meeting donor expectations demand scrutiny and accountability. But they should not be used to indict the model itself; rather, this moment should prompt a recommitment to strengthening the partnership between Israeli organizations and their American allies. Fundraising is not a luxury or an afterthought. It is a vital, strategic function — one that requires investment, professionalism and alignment across both sides of the ocean.”
Major Gifts
Sidney and Caroline Kimmel donated $28 million to Philadelphia’s Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health system, with $19 million allocated for improving the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital’s emergency department, which will be renamed for Caroline, and $9 million for research projects at the university’s Sidney Kimmel Medical College…
Transitions
Debra “Debs” Weinberg was hired to serve as the next executive director of the Jewish Grandparents Network, starting Sept. 1, and Richard N. Bernstein was elected to serve as the group’s co-president alongside Ilene Vogelstein…
Ariela Moel, of the University of Southern California, and Einav Tsach, of the University of Maryland, were selected to serve as next year’s student co-chairs of Hillel International…
The Jewish Community Center of Central N.J. installed a new board of directors, led by board President Lauren Barr…
