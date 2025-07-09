Your Daily Phil: Musk’s AI bot doesn’t grok that antisemitism’s bad

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Israel’s social policy-focused Taub Center think tank released its annual “Picture of the Nation” report yesterday, painting a portrait of a country still reeling from the Oct. 7 terror attack and the ongoing wars that have come out of it, but one with the tools necessary to address those challenges.

“While there has certainly been a significant price paid for the wars in Gaza, in Lebanon and in Iran, signs suggest that the bulk of the effect can be absorbed within a reasonable amount of time,” the report’s authors wrote about the Israeli economy, which has seen a drop in GDP and personal consumption rates throughout the war.

On a macroeconomic level, the assessment found that Israel has significantly increased its defense spending in light of the war — roughly doubling it from prewar levels — and is expected to continue to do so.

Social services spending has increased during the war — surpassing even the rates during the COVID-19 pandemic — in large part due to a substantial increase in government compensation payments to victims of terror, which more than quintupled from the $15.3 million spent each month on average in the five years before the war to $78.4 million in February 2025, the researchers found.

Israel’s high-tech sector — one of the most significant areas of the Israeli economy — appears to have made it through the past two years of war and turmoil reasonably intact, without a significant drop in investment in the industry overall. However, the report’s authors warned that there are warning signs of trouble ahead. This includes a contraction in investment in early-stage startups, a slowdown in high-tech employment growth, an increase in company registrations abroad and growing fears that more skilled employees are emigrating.

In addition to being an engine of growth for the Israeli economy overall, the report found that the high-tech sector remains a key source of well-paying jobs, though these positions are not evenly distributed among the population. Nearly all high-tech workers (94%) are non-Haredi Jewish Israelis, and roughly two-thirds of them are men.

The think tank also found that, compared to the initial months after the Oct. 7 attacks, Israeli children and their parents were starting to experience reduced levels of anxiety and depression. However, those hard-fought improvements were likely erased by last month’s war with Iran, which forced the closure of Israeli schools — a significant driver of increased emotional and behavioral difficulties in children. Reducing those re-elevated levels of anxiety, depression and stress is expected to take time. The authors noted that parental distress levels took a year to drop significantly following the Oct. 7 attacks, “showing that adjustment to a prolonged emergency is gradual.

Overall, the researchers found that Arab Israelis were more likely to have elevated levels of depression and anxiety compared to Jewish Israelis. Arab Israelis were also almost twice as likely to experience some decrease in household income over the past year (47%) as Jewish Israelis (24%).

Israel faces a growing shortage of social workers, one that began well before the Oct. 7 attacks, but has sharply increased since then, with nearly 1,300 unfilled positions throughout the country. “The difficulty in staffing social worker positions remains one of the major challenges currently facing the [Welfare] Ministry,” the authors noted.

Despite ongoing efforts to address it, the country’s well-documented shortage of medical professionals is expected to increase in the coming years, particularly those in the mental health field.

Looking at the country’s demographics, the researchers anticipated a baby boom in the coming years — similar to past rises in Israeli fertility rates around wars. After two years of increased immigration to Israel — mainly driven by large numbers of immigrants from Russia and Ukraine following Moscow’s invasion in 2022 — aliyah rates have decreased back to their pre-pandemic levels.

Last year also saw a substantial increase in the number of Israelis leaving the country — more than 114,000, more than twice the amount in 2019 — though the authors noted that it was too soon to tell what has driven the exodus. The number of Israelis leaving in 2024 may reflect the departure of Israeli expats who returned to the country in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks; an increase in Israelis going on long-term trips, having deferred them because of the COVID-19 pandemic or the war; some of the new immigrants from Russia and Ukraine returning to their home countries; or “most worrying” native Israelis relocating.