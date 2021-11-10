Your Daily Phil: RZA funds pastoral network in Akko + Creating Jewish ‘experience kits’ for a virtual and hybrid world

Good Wednesday morning!

Nov. 9-10 marks the 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass, a state-sanctioned pogrom perpetrated against the Jews of Germany. The event prompted many German-Jewish families to send their children to the United Kingdom via the Kindertransport, which rescued about 10,000 children from the Nazis.

Today, 76% of U.K. citizens don’t know what the Kindertransport was, according to a new survey by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany. About half of the respondents didn’t know that six million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust.

In an Instagram post, Alexander Soros gives a glimpse into the opening ceremony for the Shoah Wall in Vienna, which includes the name of each Austrian man, woman and child murdered in the Holocaust. Soros is the deputy director of the Open Society Foundations.

A law firm hired by the Reform movement’s Hebrew Union College (HUC) to investigate allegations of misconduct, harassment and discrimination filed a report that documents a misogynistic culture dating back to the 1970s and names six men about whom the investigators received repeated and credible allegations of sexual harassment.

The alleged misconduct of the six men warrants further investigation, according to the report by the international law firm Morgan Lewis, which was retained by HUC in April 2021.

Morgan Lewis was unable to definitively substantiate or disprove all of the allegations it received, but included those that they determined “met a threshold of credibility.” These fell into six categories: gender discrimination, sexual harassment, LGBTQ+ discrimination, bullying and disrespect, failure to provide accommodations and racial discrimination.