Your Daily Phil: Rabbi Jennie Rosenn’s new environmental org + USY stops tracking membership

Worthy Reads

Rethink Tank: The think tanks that aim to provide intellectual grounding for policy movements through research and analysis must change in order to empower the participation of those people whose lives are most affected by policy, writes Emma Vadhra in the Stanford Social Innovation Review. Think tanks that evaluate job applicants only through the prism of educational attainment should reconsider such requirements as college degrees in order to bring in diverse perspectives and experience that will enhance the quality of their policy recommendations, Vadhra says: “However, it’s also critical that, once a think tank has successfully recruited new people to its team, the organization must support these voices through investments in quality onboarding, ongoing training, and skills development—areas that are not priorities in the think tank sector.” [SSIR]

Middle Class: As the definition of who constitutes a “mid-level donor” is growing from someone who contributes around $10,000 to include gifts as high as $50,000, fundraisers are focusing more on how to make such donors feel appreciated, even though they don’t merit the attention of major-gift officers, writes Eden Stiffman in the Chronicle of Philanthropy. While in 2014, few organizations had someone dedicated to this group, many now have several people doing so, with a focus on offering more donors a personalized experience. World Relief, a Christian humanitarian organization, sees major-gift potential in mid-level givers: “We add them to a ‘lead list’ for the major-gifts officer,” Karen Bryant, head of World Relief’s mid-level program, told Stiffman. “The donor remains in the mid-level program until the officer connects with them and establishes a relationship.” [ChroniclePhilanthropy]

Difficult Choices: In Forbes, Kris Putnam-Walkerly reviews the philanthropic debate over the differences between responsive and strategic grantmaking, and says the two categories provide useful distinctions to funders who can use them to make better decisions. Responsive grantmaking empowers any nonprofit operating within the funder’s named issue areas to apply for funding, and makes more sense when the funder is getting started either as a foundation or in that area, while in strategic grantmaking — also called “proactive” — the funder drives the agenda even as it enlists the help of potential and current grantees when setting its goals. “The beauty of philanthropy is that it’s not restricted to one method, and a good many funders use responsive and strategic approaches in tandem to pursue promising solutions while keeping the door open to new ideas,” Putnam-Walkerly concludes. [Forbes]

Tenure Spat: Walter Hussman, Jr., who contributed $25 million to UNC-Chapel Hill’s journalism school in 2019, lobbied the school not to hire Nikole Hannah-Jones, a New York Times reporter known for her work on the “1619 Project,” reports John Drescher in Assembly. Emails from Hussman, who is the publisher of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, obtained by Assembly reveal his concern that Hannah-Jones manipulated historical fact in essays for the “1619 Project,” and that her tenure would embroil the school in controversy that would distract from its educational mission. Hannah-Jones, whom UNC-Chapel Hill hired as its Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism, does not have a doctoral degree, but neither did predecessors of hers who were offered tenure. “We can’t have donors influencing decisions like this,” a trustee told Drescher. “We also don’t want to poke them and have them withdraw their contribution.” [Assembly]