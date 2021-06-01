Your Daily Phil: Rabbi Jennie Rosenn’s new environmental org + USY stops tracking membership
The Center for Rabbinic Innovation (CRI) has named eight spiritual leaders to its newest class of Fellowship for Rabbinic Entrepreneurs, Rabbi Shira Koch Epstein, CRI’s executive director, told eJewishPhilanthropy. CRI is a project of the Office of Innovation, which is fiscally sponsored by Hillel International, the Jewish campus life organization.
A mix of ordained leaders and students, the class includes a Chabad-Lubavitch rabbi, Yonason Perry, whose project creates Torah study opportunities for Black Jews; and Rabbi Tova Leibovic-Douglas, ordained by the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies, who is exploring the use of social media.
Madeline Cooper, a student at Hebrew Union College in New York City, is focused on serving small Jewish communities outside major metropolitan areas, and Rabbi Kyle Savitch, who received ordination from Yeshivat Chovevei Torah, is leading “Kehillat Harlem,” a community in Manhattan.
The Pew Research Center’s recently released study, “Jewish Americans in 2020,” highlights the need for clergy who work outside traditional synagogues, Epstein said: “With 52% of American Jews never attending synagogue, and only 20% attending more than a few times a year, the Center for Rabbinic Innovation is dedicated to redefining and reimagining how our clergy serve the Jewish people.”
The JWB Jewish Chaplains Council held its first memorial service on Sunday for Jewish Gold Star families who lost a loved one in combat in the post-9/11 period.
The service, made available to the public on Facebook Live in partnership with the National Museum of American Jewish History, highlighted the service of three Jewish military members, as told by their families through stories and pictures.
GETTING TO NEXT
Social justice leader Rabbi Jennie Rosenn takes on climate change
Rabbi Jennie Rosenn had already dedicated her career to the Jewish pursuit of social justice when she experienced an awakening to the climate crisis, and started to think about creating a new Jewish organization that would focus on environmental policy and ground its work in Jewish values, text and ritual. The result was Dayenu, which launched in April 2020. “People had been talking about this for years,” she told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Helen Chernikoff. “How did I not get this?”
Mapping the field: Before starting Dayenu, Rosenn surveyed domestic organizations already working on domestic policy and the environment. She found groups focused on food, farming and education, like the Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center and Jewish Farm School, and political organizations that worked on social justice issues — such as those who are members of the Jewish Social Justice Roundtable, but no group that had climate change and Jewish spirituality as its mission. “This was not something to do lightly,” Rosenn said. “I don’t have thick skin. And it would be disruptive in certain ways. But we all need to be doing uncomfortable things right now to respond to this moment.”
Enough is enough: She hired Phil Aroneau, who co-founded the environmental advocacy organization 350.org, to supply the expertise that would complement her knowledge of the Jewish nonprofit world, and suggested the name “Dayenu,” which means enough, to convey both anger and hope. It’s a statement of resistance against further environmental damage, but also a reference to the Passover Seder song that thanks God for various actions taken on behalf of the Jews, such as taking them out of Egypt and providing food in the desert, and states that each one of them would have been enough in itself, Rosenn said.
Support from Spielberg: Early funders include the Dorot Foundation, the Lisa and Douglas Goldman Foundation and the Leichtag Foundation, among other grantmaking organizations and individuals, Rosenn said. It also received $200,000 as one of 10 racial and economic justice organizations named recipients of Steven Spielberg’s $1 million Genesis Prize, which Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, also matched, Rosenn said. Dayenu had a $1.4 million budget in its first year.
MISSING DIALOGUE
The issue is not ‘the issues,’ but the spiraling collapse in our ability to discuss them
“I am a proud Jew, a proud Israeli and a proud Zionist. I am also a proud educator with immersive experience and unyielding appreciation of the global Jewish community. This personal confession, however, should not lead any reader to even assume where I stand on any issue involving politics, religion, ideology etc., for it is wholly irrelevant,” writes Zohar Raviv, Taglit Birthright Israel’s international vice president of educational strategy, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Missing dialogue: “While COVID-19, Black Lives Matter and its considerable offshoots, Israel, Palestinians, terror attacks, occupation and Judea & Samaria (West Bank) are all part of undeniably important and heart-wrenching issues, they are arguably not the core obstacle in our midst. For the core issue we should all concern ourselves with is the spiraling collapse in our ability to discuss such and many other issues amongst ourselves.”
Echo chambers: “More and more individuals steep themselves in ‘echo chambers of consent’ in social media and elsewhere, and in that opposition-deprivation space they a) convince themselves that their particular ideology governs public opinion, and b) lose the intellectual integrity and emotional maturity needed to responsibly engage voices of dissent.”
Safe places: “It is therefore our obligation as a community to awake and rise to our role as counter-cultural agents of positive disruption: to ensure that in this contemporary climate of inflammatory rhetoric, intellectual dishonesty and paralyzing polarization, such safe and brave spaces exist in our institutions, and that thoughtful pedagogies engage members responsibly, intelligently, respectfully and decently.”
BARRIER TO PARTICIPATION
How USY ‘killed’ membership (and why it had it coming)
“Eliminating membership enables USY to develop a system to define success and engagement on our terms,” writes Rabbi Joshua Rabin, the senior director of United Synagogue Youth, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Counting: “What we choose to count is not trivial. What we choose to count tells a great deal about how an organization defines success and where it wishes to go. Counting the wrong things and devoting tremendous resources to counting them can be fatal for any organization that wishes to reinvent. Regarding this, the eternally quotable management theorist Peter Drucker wrote that, ‘There’s nothing so useless as doing efficiently that which should not be done at all.’”
New freedom: “Starting in July, USY, and more importantly USYers, are free. Free to measure what matters. Free to engage in mutual accountability not based on who signs up the most teens, but who can demonstrate that they transformed the most Jewish lives. Free to empower Jewish teenagers through creating exceptional Jewish experiences.”
Word on the Street
