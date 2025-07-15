Your Daily Phil: Jamie Simon takes full reins at Foundation for Jewish Camp

What You Should Know

Modern Orthodoxy scored a rare victory in Israel on Monday as the Israeli Supreme Court ruled that the Chief Rabbinate must allow women to take rabbinic exams alongside men, ending a six-year legal saga, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The ruling does not mean that the Chief Rabbinate will begin recognizing female rabbis, but they will be permitted to receive the same credentials as men for the purposes of employment. The case hinged on the fact that rabbinic exams are used as a qualification for certain positions or pay increases in the public sector. By denying women the right to sit for the exams, the state was effectively discriminating against them financially, the court ruled unanimously.

Rabbi Seth Farber, the head of the Israeli religion nonprofit Itim — one of the three organizations behind the petition — told eJP this morning that while the petition specifically dealt with six women who were demonstrably serious scholars and were unable to take the rabbinate’s exams, the ramifications were far wider. “It’s not only about the six women, it’s about the field and enabling the field [of female scholarship] to grow,” he said. The religious women’s group Kolech and Bar-Ilan University’s Ruth and Emanuel Rackman Center for the Advancement of Women’s Status also backed the petition.

Under the previous Israeli government, a number of steps were taken by then-Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana to advance the status of women in the Israeli state religious framework, among other reforms. This included naming a number of women to head local religious councils. Since this government was sworn in, the current religious services minister, Michael Malchieli, of the Sephardi Haredi Shas party, has rolled back many of those changes.

In the ruling, Solberg acknowledged the significance of the decision as part of the wider debate within Judaism, particularly Orthodox Jewry, about the role of women. “In this petition before us, we can see another expression of this trend, of women who are asking to take part in ‘the toil of Torah,’ that ‘anyone who wishes to partake may come and partake,’” he wrote, quoting the Talmudict tract Avot deRabbi Natan.

The Chief Rabbinate has yet to comment on the ruling as of Tuesday. The decision was met with opposition in the Haredi press. The Yated Ne’eman newspaper, which is affiliated with the Haredi United Torah Judaism party, included an article about the ruling on its front page with the headline “The judicial authority against the Torah: Forcing rabbinic examinations for women.”

Farber said it is not yet clear how the Chief Rabbinate will react to the ruling, if it will indeed allow women to take the examination or find a legal maneuver to circumvent the court’s decision. In the meantime, Itim is looking to register women for the next possible exams.

“Exams are supposed to be given in Av, but the registration for those is already closed,” Farber said, referring to the upcoming Hebrew month. “I told the staff, ‘Go figure out when the next exams are in Tishrei [the Hebrew month starting on Sept. 23], and get the women signed up because the registration is open.’ And on the registration, it asks you, ‘Are you male or female?’ And the women will say they’re female, and we’ll see what happens.”

Read the full report here.