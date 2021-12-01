Your Daily Phil: New study on philanthropy exclusive to women and girls in Israel

BRINGING ART AND HISTORY TO LIFE

Augmented reality: Elevating our stories, augmenting our lives

JArts Gallery

“My husband, Mike, likes to tell people that the first time I watched the ‘Facing the Flag’ vignette in the JArts Gallery augmented reality app there was a tear in my eye. This is notable because I am not one to cry, so even I was surprised by how much this piece, that brought 1930s Germany into my living room, moved me,” writes Laura Conrad Mandel, executive director of Boston’s Jewish Arts Collaborative, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Background: “Early in the pandemic, Mike and I were lamenting the fact that Hanukkah 2020 would not be the same without the annual JArts gathering at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. For six years, this event had brought thousands of us together for Hanukkah, featuring art talks and performances throughout the galleries, a community candle lighting of a custom-commissioned art Hanukkiah, and an experimental virtual reality art installation. So, in thinking about how we could bring a bit of that evening’s magical feeling into our own home, we knew this was the moment to merge all our learnings from years of experimenting with virtual reality with our vision for using augmented reality, the ability to digitally overlay images onto our physical space. By adding these virtual elements, we can trick our brains into feeling more physically connected to an otherwise flat image.”

ASKING FOR HELP

What do you do when things stop working?

Courtesy

“I call myself an accidental Jewish professional. I volunteered at an organization, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, and fell into a job there while still in college. Graduating in the middle of a financial crisis, I jumped at a full-time offer at the organization. It was there that my love of the Jewish nonprofit sector bloomed. It was also there where I learned that my organizational skills, quick turnaround time and trusty highlighters were a perfect fit for a career in operations,” writes Marisa Diehl, senior communications associate at Leading Edge, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

New job: “Such was the case three years ago when I was lucky enough to join the staff of Leading Edge, an organization with a mission I hold dear… But soon after I joined the team, things started to change. Suddenly I couldn’t remember things with the same clarity. Typos and missed details crept into my work. I had to reread instructions over and over before understanding what to do. Some people may not see this as a big deal, if that’s been their past experience, but that was never me before… Color-coded files, the ability to anticipate the needs of my team, these were not just things I happened to be good at, but things that made up the entire basis of my work identity. And now they weren’t working. I now needed to work twice as hard to do things that were half as efficient.”

Deepening problems: “But it didn’t stop there. I was getting sick. A lot. And each time, it would take me much longer to bounce back. I went to general physicians and specialists. Each gave me a different diagnosis and spun me into a tornado of unanswered questions. Enter the flaming dumpster of a year: 2020. Along with the small stressor of a global pandemic, I noticed even more cognitive issues. It was when I lost vision in my left eye that I realized something was seriously wrong. After about two years of searching for answers, I finally received a more certain diagnosis: Relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis.”

Asking for help: “I needed to adapt, but had no idea where to start. I was overwhelmed, exhausted and terrified of losing my job… I am not one to ask for help; I’m the one folks go to when they need help. But my supervisor, who during this entire ordeal had been patient, empathetic and kind, went above and beyond to help me navigate this seemingly impossible terrain and pushed me to take care of myself.”

