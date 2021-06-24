Your Daily Phil: Meet Young Judea’s new CEO + The parenting conundrum in Jewish day schools

PARENTAL ENGAGEMENT

The parenting conundrum in Jewish day schools

iStock

“As day school leadership begins to plan for the coming school year, there are a variety of exigencies which must move up the food chain of priorities. One of them relates to how our Jewish day schools – irrespective of philosophy, engage and involve parents in the ongoing education of their children,” writes Dr. Chaim Botwinick, principal of the Hebrew Academy Community Day School in Margate, Fla., in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Historically: “From a historical perspective, a parent’s involvement in the schooling of their children is probably one of the most critical concerns facing the field of education today. This reality in our Jewish day schools is no exception. To be sure, the overall state of affairs in our schools regarding parental involvement is beginning to create a variety of concerns which impact negatively on students, their families and the schools they attend.”

Today’s reality: “Throughout my career, I have witnessed a growing number of parents who lack understanding, interest or perspective regarding their children’s schooling. In fact, although it may sound like an exaggeration, a growing number of young parents have unfortunately relegated their entire educational responsibility (as parents) for educating their children, exclusively to the school – irrespective of whether it be in Judaic or general studies. As a result, their children have very little parental academic support or reinforcement at home.”

Read the full piece here.

TKTKTK

The story in the data

iStock

“We may be familiar with best practices when it comes to using data to help build relationships. But as organizations start planning now for their year-end campaigns, it would be wise to review how gathered data is telling us a story and how to utilize the data to achieve fundraising and marketing success,” writes Ephraim Gopin, the founder of 1832 Communications, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Your data: “The data your organization possesses tells a story. You had an uptick in donations in 2020. Why? Were certain donation opportunities more popular than others? Did fundraising events do better or worse than 2019? What was your retention rate? How did new donors find out about you?”

You collected the data for a reason: “Collecting data to let it catch dust is pointless. Utilize the data you have at your disposal to build more relationships, raise more money and help more people in your community.”

Read the full piece here.