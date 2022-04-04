Your Daily Phil: Mike Bloomberg visits Israel to launch new mayors’ center + Another view on HUC

Loaded Language

Green is the new pink

“‘Pinkwashing’ and ‘greenwashing’ are both terms that predate their present usage as an antisemitic bludgeon. ‘Pinkwashing’ accusations have been leveled against corporations and nations alike with legitimacy, criticizing the promotion of rainbow apparel and tourism as tools for profit or distraction, rather than a commitment to the cause,” writes Tyler Harris Gregory, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of San Francisco, the Peninsula, Marin, Sonoma, Alameda and Contra Costa Counties, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Ulterior motive?: “Where these ‘washing’ arguments run afoul in the case of Israel is what I call the ‘missing link.’ Proponents state that Israel’s progress on climate issues and LGBTQ rights are simply a ‘cover-up’ for its bad deeds when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. These arguments (1) erase the humanity of the people of Israel by conflating them with their government, something unheard of for people of other nations; (2) delegitimize the advocacy efforts of LGBTQ and climate activism in Israel and their contributions to their respective global movements; and (3) in the case of greenwashing, imagine that Israel somehow sits on another planet, immune from the problem of climate change, and can be ostracized. What is the ‘missing link’ to their legitimacy? Antisemitism — the classic trope that Jews are conspiratorial and not trustworthy. Proponents of these arguments are insinuating that Jews’ work cannot be taken at face value and there must be an ulterior motive.”

Partnering with credible organizations: “Yet education on these issues will fall on deaf ears if the messenger isn’t credible or is perceived as threatening to the mission of these organizations – and that’s where community relations comes in. In the case of the LGBTQ Task Force, it was LGBTQ Jewish leaders who led the fight, including queer rabbis and LGBTQ Jewish organizations with a track record on these issues, working in partnership with secular organizations that had earned our trust.”

Beyond Buildings

It is not ‘the hidden battle for the soul of Reform Judaism’

A pedestrian walks past the building of the Hebrew Union College in New York, the United States, Nov. 11, 2021.

The debate about the future of HUC-JIR’s campuses and the future of Reform Judaism is not a “hidden battle… raging over the future of American Reform Judaism,” writes Rabbi Marla J. Feldman, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy in response to Rabbi Lance Sussman’s article “The hidden battle for the soul of Reform Judaism.” It is a “debate about buildings and finances and rabbinical education.”

Jewish identity is not a building: “If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that buildings do not define Judaism or Jewish life, and that rich Jewish experiences and learning can take place outside of our hallowed halls. Despite our inability to be in-person during these past few years, Jewish scholarship and rabbinical education thrived. HUC-JIR students continued to prepare themselves for leadership. Professors continued to teach and nurture their students. Congregations and other Reform institutions continued to meet the needs of our constituents. We adapted as we always have when facing times of change. Our solutions were sometimes imperfect and unsatisfying, and sometimes heroic and uplifting. But our inability to worship, study, or celebrate together in our buildings did not define us.”

Training, not location: “So, too, the physical location in which a few dozen rabbinical students receive their education also will not define us. If they are properly trained and educated, they should be able to serve in any community they choose (or that chooses them), whether urban or suburban, large or small, Midwest or coastal. Rabbis trained in Los Angeles or New York are no less qualified to serve a community in Chicago or Denver than those who studied in Cincinnati, just as students trained in ‘fly-over country’ have for generations been amply equipped to serve communities anywhere their professional journeys take them. It is not the location of their desks that will shape these future leaders, but rather the quality of their training, the integrity of our movement’s leadership, and the influence of inspiring mentors and role models.”

