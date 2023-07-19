Your Daily Phil: Mayyim Hayyim CEO returns to mikveh where she converted + Herzog in the U.S.

Good Wednesday morning!



In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s meetings with President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Tony Blinken, and speak with the incoming CEO of the Mayyim Hayyim mikveh and education center, Julie Childers. Also in this newsletter: Brandon Farbstein, Ted Deutch and Scott and Debby Rechler. We’ll start with Gideon Taylor’s appointment as president of the World Jewish Restitution Organization.



The World Jewish Restitution Organization’s board selected Gideon Taylor as the next president of the organization, effective immediately, a spokesperson for the group told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.



According to WJRO, which works to recover Jewish property that was lost and stolen during the Holocaust, Taylor was approved unanimously by the board at a recent meeting. Taylor, who also serves as president of the Claims Conference, previously served as chief operating officer of WJRO.



The appointment comes weeks after Taylor stepped down as CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, leaving after just over two years in the role.

“We have a limited amount of time available while survivors are still with us,” Taylor said in a statement. “Restitution is not just about property – every story is about bringing dignity to those who suffered, remembering those who were killed, and educating future generations.” (Taylor was not available for an interview.)



Last month, a WJRO delegation led by the organization’s COO, Mark Weitzman, and Daniel S. Mariaschin, CEO of B’nai B’rith International, traveled to Croatia to speak with the government about property restitution, meeting with the country’s deputy prime minister. “While there is still more progress to be made in resolving the outstanding issues in Croatia, we recognize the increasing urgency as Holocaust survivors grow older. This drives us to intensify our collaborative efforts not only in Croatia but with Eastern European countries,” Taylor said.