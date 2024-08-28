Your Daily Phil: Zioness launches 501(c)(4) as it gets deeper into politics

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a cafe in Tel Aviv that is giving evacuees from southern Israel a place to work. We feature an opinion piece by Elizabeth Leiman Kraiem advocating for more attention from Jewish donors to New York City’s public university system; and one by Pastor Todd Stavrakos encouraging continued interfaith work with mainline Protestant communities — with the help of Christian allies. Also in this issue: Rachel M. Cohen, Farhan al-Qadi and Dr. Gary and Alya Michelson. We’ll start with a new action fund launched by the Zioness Movement.

As some left-wing circles become increasingly hostile to pro-Israel voices, the Zioness Movement has launched a new political action fund to bridge that divide, with the aim of both bringing Jews and Zionists closer to Democratic politics and demonstrating that Zionism and progressivism can go hand-in-hand, reports Efrat Lachter for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Officially launched six weeks ago but publicly unveiled at last week’s Democratic National Convention, the 501(c)(4) fund is meant to allow the Zioness Movement a way to make a direct impact on American politics.

While the Zioness Action Fund endorsed Kamala Harris for president, the organization will not donate to any political campaigns but will instead be focusing on “reminding the Jewish community to get activated to protect our bodies and our rights and our democracy, and reminding the Democratic Party how pivotal the Jewish community is as a voting bloc, especially in swing states,” Amanda Berman, the founder of the Zioness Action Fund and the Zioness Movement, told eJP. This will include “get out the vote” efforts in the Jewish community, the organization said.

The fund will focus on eight domestic policy areas that it says reflect progressive, Jewish and Zionist values: reproductive health; trans-inclusive healthcare; gun violence prevention; refugee and immigrant justice; LGBTQ+ equality; environmental justice and climate change; civil rights; and bail and pre-trial detention reform. The organization’s “key policy areas” do not include ensuring U.S. support for Israel or any other related foreign policy matters.

The organization said that the fund has so far focused on the launch and other events at the DNC but plans to continue its efforts through the election. “We wanted to make sure that there are Zionist Democratic spaces at the convention and within the party,” Berman said. “We will now figure out our next steps,” she added.

“The Zioness Action Fund’s events were met with such enthusiasm that we had a waiting list for attendees, including a mix of Jewish and non-Jewish members of Congress and senators, all eager to participate and show their support,” she added, although acknowledging that “because the speeches ended so late, the turnout wasn’t as big as expected.” Among the speakers were Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Brad Schneider (D-IL) and Ilan Goldenberg, the Harris campaign’s newly named Jewish liaison.

The DNC provided a significant platform for the Zioness Action Fund to assert its presence. Berman said that most American Jewish attendees left the convention feeling deeply appreciative of the party’s leadership and the carefully curated stage lineup, which reflected a broad consensus across the Democratic spectrum.

Berman noted that “tens of thousands of Democrats stood in solidarity with the Goldberg-Polin family, cheering them on and chanting, ‘Bring them home.’ This display of support for the hostage families underscored the alignment between the party’s progressive values and its commitment to Zionism, contrary to concerns that the party might lean away from its support for Israel.”

Berman said she is aware of potential shifts in political dynamics that could affect pro-Israel representation within the Democratic Party. She acknowledged concerns about the Democratic Party’s future stance, particularly if progressive factions within the party gain more influence. “We need to ensure that our ideological home remains a place where Jews can advocate for our values,” Berman explained. “It is essential for us to be vigilant and actively engaged to safeguard our place within the Democratic Party.”

